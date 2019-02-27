Widnes Vikings holding talks to try and save club from liquidation

Widnes Vikings in talks to save the club's future after going into administration

Troubled Championship side Widnes Vikings are holding talks which could see the club saved from liquidation.

The former World Club champions have raised over £100,000 from donations from fans and benefactors in the last few days as administrators attempt to broker a deal with potential investors.

The former Super League club went into administration on Friday and a decision on the club's future may come as early as Wednesday.

The Vikings had to postpone their game with Sheffield last weekend in the Championship and are unsure whether they will be able to fulfill Sunday's game against Featherstone.

Salford Red Devils vs St Helens Live on

Widnes are one of the original 22 clubs that broke away from the Rugby Football Union in 1985 to form the Northern Union, which went on to become the Rugby Football League.

The club were dubbed the 'Cup Kings' after reaching Wembley seven times in 10 years from 1975 to 1984 - and in 1989 were crowned World Club champions after beating Canberra Raiders 30-18 at Old Trafford.