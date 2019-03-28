Gareth Widdop injures shoulder during NRL contest

Gareth Widdop leaves the field after he was injured in an NRL round 3 match

England international Gareth Widdop is facing another lengthy lay-off after dislocating his right shoulder for the third time in eight months.

The 30-year-old full-back or half-back, who is due to join Warrington on a three-year contract from 2020, suffered his latest injury setback in the closing stages of St George Illawarra's 25-24 win over Brisbane in the third round of the NRL.

The Dragons captain missed England's autumn internationals in 2018, after dislocating his shoulder for the second time in five weeks at the same Suncorp Stadium venue last September.

He underwent surgery at the end of the season and recovered in time to lead his side into the new campaign.

But Widdop is now set for another spell on the sidelines, in what is his final season with the Dragons.

"I'm not a doctor but he's uncomfortable," Dragons coach Paul McGregor said at the post-match press conference.

"You don't ever want to see your captain and playmaker - who has been our best player for a number of years - lying on a bench with a dislocated shoulder.

"It's sad and part of the game we don't enjoy."

Widdop sustained his latest injury as he went down to collect a kick near his own line, rolling awkwardly and in such pain that he dropped the ball to gift the Broncos a try.

The injury will be a concern for England coach Wayne Bennett, as he prepares to take charge of the reformed Great Britain team ahead of a tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea in October and November.