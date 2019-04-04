Bill Tupou blow leaves Wakefield eyeing reinforcements

Tonga international Bill Tupou sustained the injury against Salford

Wakefield are set to go into the transfer market after losing centre Bill Tupou for three months with a groin tear.

The 28-year-old Tonga international, who was a member of last year's Super League Dream Team, suffered the problem in last Sunday's 33-22 win over Salford and joins winger Tom Johnstone on the club's long-term injury list.

"We've lost Bill for three months," Trinity coach Chris Chester said at his weekly press conference.

Tupou will have to sit out the next three months owing to his groin tear

"We got the worst possible news yesterday that he's going to need an operation. It's come away from the bone and it's a proper full-on repair.

"We've lost Bill and Tom Johnstone so that's probably 300 metres per game we've got to find from somewhere else. The gap is going to be very hard to fill, we're going to have to look at some reinforcements."

Chester says he is angry that the incident in which Tupou sustained the injury did not result in any disciplinary action.

Chris Chester was left angered by the challenge that left Tupou injured

"We're missing our best player now for most of the season and nothing gets done about it," he said. "We're disappointed and very frustrated.

"He's gone past that 90 degree angle and caused hell of a lot of damage to his groin. To lose him and then find out there's not going to be a charge is doubly disappointing."

The Rugby Football League's match review panel ruled the incident was worthy of a penalty alone, saying Salford forward Adam Walker lifted and then released Tupou's left leg and he landed on his back on the ground.