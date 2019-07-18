Wales name training squad ahead of World Cup Nines

Elliot Kear led Wales to the runners-up spot in the 2018 European Championship

London Broncos centre Elliot Kear has been re-appointed as Wales captain for the next two years.

The 30-year-old, who led Wales to the runners-up spot in the 2018 European Championship that secured their place at the 2021 World Cup, is among a 35-man train-on squad selected by his namesake, head coach John Kear.

The squad includes winger Regan Grace and loose forward Morgan Knowles from Super League leaders St Helens and Wigan prop Ben Flower, who won the last of his 17 caps in the 2013 World Cup - as well as six uncapped players.

Kear will use the squad to select players for October's inaugural World Cup Nines in Sydney and the 2020 European Championship, with an eye on the next World Cup.

"We had a really positive international campaign last year and it was great to see a young, hungry Welsh side performing well," Kear said.

"It's really important that we spend time together and continue to develop, so that's the reason we've formed this elite group.

John Kear is excited to see the Wales squad develop

"As well as meeting up each autumn for international fixtures, we're going to be spending a lot more time with each other as a group for team-building exercises.

"We already have a number of players who are performing well at the top level, but we have plenty of talent and potential throughout the squad.

"I'm really excited to see how this talented squad develops over the next couple of years, as we build towards the 2021 World Cup."

The uncapped players are Cobi Green (Bradford), Caleb Aekins (Penrith), Luis Roberts (Salford), Lewis Hall (Warrington) and Matthew Morgan and Liam Rice-Wilson (West Wales).

Squad: R Evans, D Grant, C Green (all Bradford), J Ralph (Easts Tigers), C Bulter, Connor Davies, Curtis Davies, D Fleming, S Jones (all Halifax), J Emmitt (Leigh), M Fozard, E Kear, R Williams (all London Broncos), L White (Mackay Cutters), R Massam (North Wales), C Aekins (Penrith), G Dudson, L Roberts (Salford), R Grace, M Knowles (both St Helens), G Bennion, M Butt, R Lloyd, B Morris (all Swinton), B Evans (Toulouse), C Davies, E Jenkins, O Olds (all unattached), L Hall (Warrington), J Olds (West Brisbane Panthers), M Evans, M Morgan, S Parry, L Rice-Wilson (all West Wales), B Flower (Wigan).