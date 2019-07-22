Rugby League talking points: Hull end Leeds hoodoo; Liam Farrell grabs rare hat-trick; West Wales triumph at last

Lee Radford was playing for Hull FC when they beat Leeds in 2007

Hull FC's triumph at Leeds, Liam Farrell's try-scoring efforts and West Wales Raiders' first win all feature this week.

Hull's Headingley hoodoo is banished

Head coach Lee Radford was still playing for Hull FC as a hard-nosed forward when they last won away to Leeds Rhinos prior to Round 23 of the Super League season.

But the 40-year-old and all associated with the Black and Whites can finally celebrate another victory at Headingley as they brought an end a run of 12 years and 14 games without tasting success there on Sunday.

They did it the hard way though, with Leeds fighting back from 20-6 down to lead before Ratu Naulago's try and the conversion from Marc Sneyd proved enough to seal a 26-24 triumph - much to the delight of Radford.

"It's been too long," Radford said. "I got told it was 10 a couple of years ago which surprised me so every year since it's been pretty high on the agenda to come here and get a result.

"It was a real ding-dong battle, a really good game of rugby for the neutral."

Along with strengthening their grip on third place in Super League table, the win also sets Hull up nicely for this Saturday's Coral Challenge Cup final against Warrington Wolves.

"Huddersfield put 50 points past us the week before our semi-final in 2017 so this showed our heads are in a good place ahead of a big game next week," Radford added.

Farrell makes it a rare treble

Liam Farrell grabbed a hat-trick in Wigan's win over Wakefield

Back rows do not often grab the headlines for their try-scoring endeavours, but that proved to be the case for Liam Farrell on Thursday evening as he went over for a hat-trick in the 46-16 win at home to Wakefield Trinity.

His previous Wigan hat-trick had come more than six years ago in the 36-6 win at Bradford Bullsin April 2013, with his only previous three-try effort for the Warriors being in their 98-4 home Challenge Cup rout of North Wales Crusaders in April 2012.

Captain on the night in the absence of Sean O'Loughlin, Farrell made it five tries in the last two games at DW Stadium as well to underline his influence on the Wigan pack since returning from a 15-game absence at Hull Kingston Rovers on June 9.

He also reached 100 career tries, including three on loan at Widnes Vikings in 2010 and three for England.

Memorable milestones

It was a special weekend for several other players too, who reached important milestones in their careers.

Kris Welham had more than one reason to celebrate as his 300th career appearance coincided with him playing an important role in Salford Red Devils keeping their hopes of earning a place in the play-offs alive.

Kris Welham marked his 300th appearance with two tries for Salford

The centre, who has enjoyed spells with Hull KR and Bradford Bulls too, ran in two tries for the hosts during the 40-14 win over Catalans Dragons.

Over at Headingley, Brad Singleton was handed the honour of leading Leeds Rhinos out on his 200th appearance for the club, although it was bittersweet for him as he ended up on the losing side.

Thanks for all the messages, a journey that started back in 2011.. unfortunately today wasn’t to be but it’s always an honour turning out for this club. #mot 🦏 https://t.co/DOD5B1lyYC — Brad Singleton (@bradsingo) July 21, 2019

For the victors, Mickey Paea made his 100th appearance for Hull and half-back Sneyd took his career points tally to 1,500 during the game.

Toronto claim League Leaders' Shield

Part one of Toronto Wolfpack's quest to earn a place in Super League is complete after the Canadian side clinched the Championship League Leaders' Shield with a thrilling win over Widnes Vikings on Sunday.

The hosts edged ahead thanks to a drop-goal from Danny Craven with seven minutes to go, only for a converted try from Widnesian Anthony Mullally against the club he began his professional career with one minute later to secure a 24-19 victory.

Mullally admitted afterwards he did not realise the significance of the result, which emphasised how focused him and his team-mates are on ensuring the Wolfpack do not miss out on promotion to Super League two years running.

"To be honest, I didn't even know it was for the League Leaders'," Mullally said. "Our main goal is to get to Super League, so we're not going to fall in love with ourselves.

"It's not easy to win every week. I know we've got a good team, but you still need to buy in every week."

West Wales win at last

After 43 straight defeats in both League One and cup competitions which saw them concede 2,871 points, West Wales Raiders were finally able to celebrate their first professional victory on Saturday.

🏉☠️Great to see the players,coaching staff and supporters all celebrating together. pic.twitter.com/iZybmOpQMd — West Wales Raiders (@WWRaidersRL) July 20, 2019

Two tries apiece from Ashley Bateman and Archie Snook, plus single scores from Dalton Desmond Walker, Morgan Luc Evans, Mitchell Shaw and Steven Parry helped the Raiders earn a 44-16 win at home to Coventry Bears.

It was their first win since the side formerly known as South Wales moved to Llanelli as well, having endured a 2018 which included suffering a world-record 144-0 defeat to York City Knights.

But the team, made up mostly of Welsh players, and Australian head coach Kim Williams no longer have that hanging over their heads after downing the Bears, with the final hooter sparking joyous scenes at Stebonheath Park.

The challenge now is to try to make it back-to-back wins when promotion-chasing Newcastle Thunder visit in two weeks' time.