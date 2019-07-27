Leeds win Women's Challenge Cup

Leeds Rhinos celebrate with the trophy

Leeds won their second successive Women's Challenge Cup with a 16-10 win over Castleford on Saturday.

A former Big Bash cricketer was the hero as Leeds retained the Coral Women's Challenge Cup in Bolton.

The teams were level at 10-10 at half-time and the only try of the second half came from captain and half-back Courtney Hill, a former cricketer with Brisbane Heat who emigrated to England in 2018 and was in the Rhinos team that won the cup that year.

Courtney Hill scores for Leeds

Castleford, the undefeated Super League leaders, had led through Rhiannon Marshall's opening try but finished as runners-up for the second successive year.

More to follow...