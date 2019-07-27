Rugby League News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Competitions
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Leeds win Women's Challenge Cup

Last Updated: 27/07/19 2:33pm

Leeds Rhinos celebrate with the trophy
Leeds Rhinos celebrate with the trophy

Leeds won their second successive Women's Challenge Cup with a 16-10 win over Castleford on Saturday.

A former Big Bash cricketer was the hero as Leeds retained the Coral Women's Challenge Cup in Bolton.

The teams were level at 10-10 at half-time and the only try of the second half came from captain and half-back Courtney Hill, a former cricketer with Brisbane Heat who emigrated to England in 2018 and was in the Rhinos team that won the cup that year.

Also See:

Courtney Hill scores for Leeds
Courtney Hill scores for Leeds

Castleford, the undefeated Super League leaders, had led through Rhiannon Marshall's opening try but finished as runners-up for the second successive year.

More to follow...

Trending

©2019 Sky UK