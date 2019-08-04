Ian Watson happy to see Salford avoid Broncos slip-up

Ian Watson was pleased with Salford's performance

Salford head coach Ian Watson was thrilled at the way his players avoided becoming the latest victims of London after a thumping 58-28 Super League win.

A fortnight after St Helens had gone down to the bottom side in Super League, Niall Evalds grabbed a hat-trick as Salford cruised to a comfortable win.

Watson knows his Red Devils need to tighten up their defence if they are to make the play-offs.

He said: "Every game is a big game for us now, especially coming towards the back end when we want to make sure we can give ourselves an opportunity to get in the play-offs as well, so that was a big result for us.

"Teams have come here this year and been turned over, your Wakefields, your St Helens.

"We didn't want to be one of the teams that came here and got beat so we knew we had to turn up with the right kind of attitude and the right kind of effort in the right areas.

"We were disappointed as a team actually conceding the 28 points we conceded because if we do want to be a genuine play-off team, we can't be letting those soft tries in at the back end of games.

"We want to be better as a group ourselves, so we need to look at little areas that we could have done better."

It was a disappointing day for the Broncos, who now sit two points adrift after victories for Leeds and Hull KR.

Coach Danny Ward singled out poor defence as the biggest issue on a day when his team scored five tries and were comprehensively outplayed.

Danny Ward says London Broncos were defensively poor

He said: "It was pretty poor from us from the majority of the 17 which was disappointing. Defensively we just weren't there and we got dominated by a good Salford side.

"But we just let them do what they want and let them play their tempo, so we weren't at the races which makes it hard to put a reason why. We prepared them well, had two weeks to focus on them and we just didn't come out of the blocks with any intensity.

"To score 28 points at home you expect to win the game, but when your defence is that poor, you're not going to stand a chance. We've got to iron out the areas we weren't great in and then be better next week.

"We're not worrying about the table and where we're at, just take it one game at a time and onto Castleford next week where we'll have to be a hell of a lot better than we were today."