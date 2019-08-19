MP fighting to keep Bradford Bulls in city

Odsal has been the home of Bradford Bulls since 1934

Local MP Judith Cummins is fighting to keep Bradford Bulls in the city following chairman Andrew Chalmers' decision to move the club to Dewsbury.

Chalmers says staying at Odsal is no longer financially viable and has agreed a two-year deal for the Bulls to ground-share at the Tetley's Stadium from next season.

The move still needs the approval of the Rugby Football League and Cummins, who represents Bradford South and is chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group, is hoping it can be prevented.

"I am disappointed that a way has yet to be found to keep our team playing in Bradford," she said.

"It is my view that the Bulls are not just a business, they are part of Bradford's sporting and cultural offer.

"I will continue to stand with Bulls fans and will push all parties to find a way to ensure that rugby league still has a permanent home, in Bradford South where it belongs. I am in regular dialogue with the RFL over this matter."

Chalmers says he considered ground-sharing with Bradford City at Valley Parade and with Bradford Park Avenue at the Horsfall Stadium before announcing the deal with Dewsbury.