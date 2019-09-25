Wheelchair rugby league: Is this the most inclusive sport?

It's hard to imagine a more inclusive sport than wheelchair rugby league - and you really have to watch it to understand just how compelling and committed it is.

It's unique and inspiring to see players with disabilities competing as equals with those who are able-bodied, in mixed-sex teams.

The environment is so welcoming that transgender players and coaches like Leeds Rhinos' Vez Smith say they feel truly included too.

The sport abounds with moving personal stories from individual players, such as Jack and Harry Brown of Halifax RLFC. Jack is able-bodied; his brother Harry lost both legs to meningitis. In wheelchair rugby league, they become team-mates.

Saturday's Grand Final at Gillingham was a brilliant and memorable match between Leeds and Halifax, with the latter running out 50-42 winners.

The 2019 Wheelchair Rugby Grand Final Winners



⚪️🔵 Halifax RLFC ⚪️🔵#UTF pic.twitter.com/hLZ9Ea4SeS — Halifax RLFC (@Halifax_RLFC) September 21, 2019

The skill and commitment of the players is unquestionable, and the hits so fierce that players are frequently upended and thrown out of their chairs.

It's eye-opening for someone who has never seen it before. The fact that both teams travelled all the way from Yorkshire to Kent to compete so ferociously in such a wheelchair-friendly and inclusive venue as the Medway Sports Park was also impressive.

📹 Highlights | @LeedsRhinos 42-50 @Halifax_RLFC



🔵 @Halifax_RLFC pulled off a stunning performance to win the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final and prevent a Wheelchair treble for @LeedsRhinos in Medway. pic.twitter.com/Z28pfQ1ySC — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) September 24, 2019

All in all, it's a great advert for the next World Cup here in 2021.

