Lions tour 2019: Great Britain rugby league history QUIZ!

Last Updated: 25/10/19 10:01am

It is a new era for the Great Britain team, but how much do you know about their past?
Great Britain make their long-awaited return to the international rugby league arena on Saturday when they face Tonga.

It is a new era for the team, which was mothballed 12 years ago in an effort to boost the profile of the England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland sides.

But the desire to see Great Britain in action never went away and this winter sees the Lions embark on a four-Test Southern Hemisphere tour.

How much do you know about the team's history, though? Have a go at our quiz below to find out...

