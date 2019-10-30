Toulouse sign Jy Hitchcox from Bradford for 2020 Championship campaign

Former Castleford Tigers' Jy Hitchcox has joined Toulouse for next season

Toulouse have signed former Castleford winger Jy Hitchcox from Bradford for their 2020 Betfred Championship campaign.

The 30-year-old Australian played for Wests Tigers ahead of a move to England in 2015, initially with Featherstone, and scored 21 tries in 26 appearances for Castleford before switching to the Bulls 12 months ago.

Hitchcox, who was released by Bradford from the last year of his two-year contract, said: "I'm looking forward to joining Toulouse Olympique.

"I feel the team's open style will suit me and I want to play a role in realising the club's Super League objective."

Toulouse chairman Bernard Sarrazain added: "We are pleased to welcome Jy to Toulouse.

"His qualities and his experience at the highest level can only help us achieve our goal."