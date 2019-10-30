Lions tour 2019: Jackson Hastings says Great Britain will improve for New Zealand

Jackson Hastings is targeting a response when the Great Britain Lions face New Zealand in the first Test

Great Britain scrum-half Jackson Hastings is confident his side can bounce back from a disappointing loss to a Tongan Invitational XIII in their opening tour match.

The Lions' first game since 2007 ended in a 14-6 defeat as Wayne Bennett's side were unable to recover from a 12-0 interval deficit on Saturday.

Hastings, who will join Wigan Warriors from Salford next season, is adamant there were positives to take into the first of two Tests against New Zealand this weekend.

"It was a massive honour and thrill the other night, we've touched on what we need to work on and it's pretty simple," Hastings said.

"When we broke it down on video and actually looked at where we were on the field and the positions we were getting to and the shape we had, it was pretty good to be fair.

The Lions lost their first match since a 12-year absence against Tonga

Hastings will keep his place in the side at Eden Park next to Gareth Widdop as they look to build on their half-back partnership.

"When we actually got the ball in our hands and were running at the line me and Gaz were creating opportunities but there probably wasn't enough times when we did that and that's something we've worked on already at training this week," the 2019 Super League Man of Steel added.

"Everyone on the tour wants to play a game and for me I'm fortunate to get a second bite at the cherry."

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire has recalled veteran Kieran Foran after a two-year absence in place of Shaun Johnson, who took much of the blame for his side's performance in a 26-4 defeat by Australia last week.

Hastings does not think the switch will affect the way the hosts play.

"I don't think too much changes to their team," he said.

"They had a bit of an off night last week against Australia but teams are always dangerous coming off a loss. We've got to be on our toes."