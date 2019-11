Ins and outs: Super League transfers for the 2020 season

Jackson Hastings has joined Wigan from Salford

We keep track of who's on the move as the 12 Super League teams assemble their squads for the 2020 season.

Check back here for the latest transfers as they are announced...

Castleford Tigers

New Castleford signing Sosaia Feki in action for Cronulla

Ins: George Griffin, Derrell Olpherts (both Salford Red Devils), Tyla Hepi (Toulouse Olympique), Sosaia Feki (Cronulla Sharks), Danny Richardson (St Helens).

Outs: Will Maher, Greg Minikin (both Hull Kingston Rovers), Luke Gale (Leeds Rhinos), Mitch Clark (Wigan Warriors), Jack Sweeting (Featherstone Rovers), Chris Clarkson (York City Knights).

Catalans Dragons

Joel Tomkins is crossing the Channel to join Catalans

Ins: Joel Tomkins, Josh Drinkwater (both Hull Kingston Rovers), James Maloney (Penrith Panthers), Tom Davies (Wigan Warriors).

Outs: Kenny Edwards (Huddersfield Giants), Jodie Broughton (Halifax), Greg Bird (retired), Tony Gigot (released)

Huddersfield Giants

Kenny Edwards has agreed a move to Huddersfield

Ins: Kenny Edwards (Catalans Dragons), Ashton Golding (Leeds Rhinos), James Gavet (Newcastle Knights), Sebastine Ikahihifo (Salford Red Devils, loan).

Outs: Alex Mellor (Leeds Rhinos).

Hull FC

New Hull FC prop Tevita Satae in action for New Zealand Warriors

Ins: Tevita Satae, Ligi Sao (both New Zealand Warriors), Mahe Fonua (Wests Tigers), Manu Ma'u (Parramatta Eels), Josh Jones (Salford Red Devils), Joe Cator (Leigh Centurions).

Outs: Danny Washbrook (York City Knights).

Hull Kingston Rovers

Shaun Kenny-Dowall is leaving the NRL to join Hull KR

Ins: Ethan Ryan, Joe Keyes, Rowan Milnes, Elliot Minchella, Matthew Storton, Anesu Mudoti (all Bradford Bulls), Matty Gee, Jordan Abdull (both London Broncos), Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Newcastle Knights), Harvey Livett (Warrington Wolves), Matt Parcell (Leeds Rhinos), Nick Rawsthorne (Toronto Wolfpack), Kyle Trout (Wakefield Trinity), Daniel Murray (Salford Red Devils).

Outs: Chris Atkin, James Greenwood, Ryan Lannon (all Salford Red Devils), Joel Tomkins, Josh Drinkwater (both Catalans Dragons), Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers), Danny Addy (Leigh Centurions), Lee Jewitt (Barrow Raiders), Ryan Shaw (Yorkshire Carnegie RU), Will Oakes (Dewsbury Rams, loan).

Leeds Rhinos

Luke Gale has swapped Castleford for Leeds

Ins: Alex Mellor (Huddersfield Giants), Luke Gale (Leeds Rhinos).

Outs: Ashton Golding (Huddersfield Giants), Brett Ferres (Featherstone Rovers).

Salford Red Devils

Kevin Brown will fill the spot left by Jackson Hastings at Salford

Ins: Luke Yates, Rhys Williams, Elliot Kear (all London Broncos), Chris Atkin, James Greenwood, Ryan Lannon (all Hull Kingston Rovers), Connor Jones, Jack Ormondroyd (both Featherstone Rovers), Kevin Brown (Warrington Wolves), Pauli Pauli (Wakefield Trinity), Dan Sarginson (Wigan Warriors), Sebastine Ikahihifo (Huddersfield Giants, loan).

Outs: George Griffin, Derrell Olpherts (both Castleford Tigers), Josh Jones (Hull FC), Jackson Hastings (Wigan Warriors), Daniel Murray (Hull Kingston Rovers), Josh Wood (Wakefield Trinity), Greg Johnson (Bradford Bulls), Logan Tomkins (Widnes Vikings), Adam Lawton (Newcastle Thunder).

St Helens

Danny Richardson is on the move from St Helens

Ins: None.

Outs: Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers), Adam Swift (Hull FC).

Toronto Wolfpack

Sonny Bill Williams has agreed a big-money move to Toronto

Ins: Sonny Bill Williams (Blues RU), Brad Singleton (Leeds Rhinos).

Outs: Nick Rawsthorne (Hull Kingston Rovers).

Wakefield Trinity

Jay Pitts is returning to Wakefield for his second spell at the club

Ins: Alex Walker, Jay Pitts (both London Broncos), Chris Green, Joe Westerman (both Hull FC), Ryan Atkins (Warrington Wolves), Josh Wood (Salford Red Devils).

Outs: Pauli Pauli (Salford Red Devils), Anthony England (Bradford Bulls), Keegan Hirst (Halifax), Chris Annakin (Dewsbury Rams), Brad Walker (Newcastle Thunder, loan).

Warrington Wolves

Gareth Widdop is heading to Super League with Warrington

Ins: Keenan Brand, Anthony Gelling (both Widnes Vikings), Matty Ashton (Swinton Lions), Gareth Widdop (St George Illawarra Dragons), Sammy Kibula (Wigan Warriors).

Outs: Harvey Livett (Hull Kingston Rovers), Kevin Brown (Salford Red Devils), Ryan Atkins (Wakefield Trinity).

Wigan Warriors

George Burgess is joining Wigan from South Sydney

Ins: Jackson Hastings, Jake Bibby (both Salford Red Devils), George Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Mitch Clark (Castleford Tigers), Kai Pearce-Paul (London Broncos).

Outs: Dan Sarginson (Salford Red Devils), Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons), Sammy Kibula (Warrington Wolves), Callum Field (Leigh Centurions).