Hull Kingston Rovers sign Jamie Ellis and Ryan Brierley

Jamie Ellis has returned to Hull KR from Castleford on a one-year contract

Jamie Ellis and Ryan Brierley have boosted Hull Kingston Rovers' half-back options for the 2020 Super League season.

Ellis returns to Hull College Craven Park, where he previously spent a successful season on loan in 2017, after agreeing a move from Castleford Tigers on a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old is expected to be back to full fitness in four to six weeks after suffering a minor knee injury and Rovers head coach Tony Smith is in no doubt Ellis will be an asset to the squad.

TRY! Jamie Ellis charges his way over from close range after that drop-out and the score is awarded when the video referee takes a second and third look.



Watch live on Sky Sports Arena or follow it here: https://t.co/rcHydTJVd3 pic.twitter.com/Adxpdfzi1K — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) July 20, 2018

"Jamie probably does not fit into the main brief of our 2020 recruitment criteria in terms of being 'young and ambitious', but upon meeting him and listening to his passion for the club, having already played with this team, it was great to hear," Smith said.

"He adds a wealth of experience to our young squad in terms of playing for successful clubs and understanding what it takes to be successful.

"Jamie has good connections with players such as Adam Quinlan and Jordan Abdull already, having played alongside them here, but also comes over with strong ties with (fellow new signings) Greg Minikin and Will Maher from Castleford - and that is advantageous for us."

Brierley, meanwhile, makes the switch from Super League newcomers Toronto Wolfpack and is the East Hull outfit's 20th signing of the off-season.

The 27-year-old boasts 186 tries in 201 career appearances for Leigh Centurions, Huddersfield Giants and Toronto.