Matty Smith released by Catalans Dragons

Matty Smith has been released from the final year of his contract with Catalans Dragons.

The 32-year-old half-back joined the French club on a two-year deal in October 2018, but lost his place in Steve McNamara's team towards the end of the 2019 Super League season and ended it on loan to Warrington Wolves.

Catalans recently signed Australian scrum-half Josh Drinkwater for a second time as well and said they have mutually agreed an immediate release with Smith.

"The club would like to wish him all the best for the future," the club said in a statement confirming the former England international's release.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Giants have allowed Matt Frawley to return to Australia following the signing of Aidan Sezer from Canberra Raiders.

The 24-year-old was signed from Canterbury Bulldogs a year ago to replace Danny Brough and made 20 appearances in 2019.

"With the signing of Aidan Sezer and him being earmarked to form a partnership with Lee Gaskell, the opportunities for Matthew could have been very limited in 2020 which at his age and with his undoubted abilities clearly would not have been ideal for him or the Giants," Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis said.

"Agreement has been reached for him to return home and continue his career there with our thanks for his year with us and very best wishes for the future.

"Throughout his time with us Matthew has been a role-model player showing great dignity and professionalism in difficult times and we all sincerely hope that things work out well for him at his new club."