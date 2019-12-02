Mahe Fonua thinks Hull have a 'sound team' for 2020

0:50 Mahe Fonua says he might have preferred to stay in the NRL - but a move to Hull is a 'great opportunity' Mahe Fonua says he might have preferred to stay in the NRL - but a move to Hull is a 'great opportunity'

Tonga international Mahe Fonua has admitted he might have preferred to stay in the NRL rather than move to Super League.

The 26-year-old added his move to Hull is a 'great opportunity' and he thinks the team could make a big impact in 2020.

Fonua re-signed for Hull FC this summer after 21 appearances for Wests Tigers in the NRL last season.

Asked if he had been tempted to stay in the NRL, Fonua said: "To be honest, ideally that is what probably what's best for me and my family.

"Me and my wife have got two small kids and obviously moving over to the UK with no immediate support group, that's pretty tough.

"And that was the initial reason we did move back to the NRL from the Super League, because we were having our first daughter.

Fonua played for Wests Tigers in NRL last season

"But I am very happy to be back here and it is a great opportunity to be back, especially with the squad we are building.

"On paper we are a very sound team, and if we can perform as good as we look like on paper, we should do some damage."