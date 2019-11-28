Aidan Sezer signs for Huddersfield Giants from Canberra Raiders

Aidan Sezer is the latest player to move to Super League from Australia

Huddersfield have signed Australian half-back Aidan Sezer from Canberra Raiders on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old was a key target for head coach Simon Woolford and brings more than 150 first-grade appearances - including the 2019 NRL grand final.

Sezer declared himself delighted with the move and is now aiming to help the club improve upon their 10th place finish from last season.

"It's been a drawn-out process for most of the year, but to have it all done is a great relief," he said.

"Obviously it was a disappointing campaign last year for the Giants but the ambition of the club and the group is exciting. I'm really looking forward to getting over there and having a successful campaign in 2020."

Sezer is tackled during the NRL Grand Final between Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters in Sydney last month

Woolford added: "I am delighted to finally get the news of Aidan Sezer's signing out as it's been a long process.

"Everyone knows he was my preferred pick in the crucial half-back area but to get a current NRL Grand Finalist over here in the prime of his career really is a massive boost for the Giants and the game as a whole.

"With over 150 career games in the NRL and experience of finals football, his pedigree speaks for itself and he will be a real asset for the team."