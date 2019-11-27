Kruise Leeming signs for Leeds Rhinos from Huddersfield Giants on two-year deal
Kevin Sinfield says Rhinos "delighted" to land hooker from Huddersfield: "He is an exciting, young English player"
Last Updated: 27/11/19 7:48am
Leeds Rhinos have signed England Knights hooker Kruise Leeming on a two-year deal from Huddersfield Giants.
The Rhinos made their move for the 24-year-old after parting company with experienced hookers Shaun Lunt and Matt Parcell at the end of the 2019 season.
As part of the deal bringing in the Swaziland-born Leeming, Leeds have allowed 20-year-old back-row forward Owen Trout to join the Giants.
Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "We are delighted to have secured Kruise.
"He is an exciting, young English player who has played over a hundred games in Super League and impressed our coaching staff.
"He will join our squad in pre-season training with immediate effect and I am sure he will be a great addition to our squad.
"I would like to thank Owen Trout for his efforts at the Rhinos. He had a taste of first-team rugby last season at Dewsbury and Featherstone and I am sure he will relish the challenge of a new club at the Giants."
Leeming, who missed only one game for Huddersfield last season when he shared the hooking duties with Adam O'Brien, said: "I am excited to be joining the Rhinos and looking forward to the future.
"I would like to thank everyone at the Giants who have supported me down the years and I wish the club well in the years ahead.
"I am looking forward to running out at Emerald Headingley as a Leeds Rhinos player. It is an amazing atmosphere when you are an opposition player, so I can only imagine how good it will feel to be a Rhinos player."