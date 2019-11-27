Kruise Leeming signs for Leeds Rhinos from Huddersfield Giants on two-year deal

Kruise Leeming has committed his future to Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos have signed England Knights hooker Kruise Leeming on a two-year deal from Huddersfield Giants.

The Rhinos made their move for the 24-year-old after parting company with experienced hookers Shaun Lunt and Matt Parcell at the end of the 2019 season.

As part of the deal bringing in the Swaziland-born Leeming, Leeds have allowed 20-year-old back-row forward Owen Trout to join the Giants.

Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "We are delighted to have secured Kruise.

"He is an exciting, young English player who has played over a hundred games in Super League and impressed our coaching staff.

Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield says Leeming is an exciting addition to the squad

"He will join our squad in pre-season training with immediate effect and I am sure he will be a great addition to our squad.

"I would like to thank Owen Trout for his efforts at the Rhinos. He had a taste of first-team rugby last season at Dewsbury and Featherstone and I am sure he will relish the challenge of a new club at the Giants."

Leeming, who missed only one game for Huddersfield last season when he shared the hooking duties with Adam O'Brien, said: "I am excited to be joining the Rhinos and looking forward to the future.

"I would like to thank everyone at the Giants who have supported me down the years and I wish the club well in the years ahead.

"I am looking forward to running out at Emerald Headingley as a Leeds Rhinos player. It is an amazing atmosphere when you are an opposition player, so I can only imagine how good it will feel to be a Rhinos player."