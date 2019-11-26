Jack Welsby signs long-term St Helens contract

Jack Welsby was man-of-the-match as St Helens beat Warrington in August

St Helens half-back Jack Welsby has signed a new long-term contract with the Super League champions.

The 18-year-old has agreed a deal until the end of the 2022 season, while Saints also have an option to extend the agreement by a further year.

Welsby has made 12 senior appearances since his debut in 2018, including a man-of-the-match performance against Warrington at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in August.

He has also represented England at Academy level, with his retention the first key piece of business undertaken by new St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf.

4:04 Highlights from the 2019 Super League Grand Final where St Helens beat Salford 23-6 at Old Trafford Highlights from the 2019 Super League Grand Final where St Helens beat Salford 23-6 at Old Trafford

"Jack is a tremendous talent and proved last season with a string of impressive performances that he is a Super League player," Woolf told the club website.

"He has a fantastic future in the game and we are delighted that future will be with us here at St Helens."