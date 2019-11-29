Matt Prior: Leeds Rhinos sign New South Wales State of Origin forward on two-year deal

Leeds Rhinos have signed New South Wales State of Origin forward Matt Prior on a two-year deal.

Leeds Rhinos have signed forward Matt Prior from NRL side Cronulla Sharks on a two-year deal, subject to completing a medical.

The experienced 32-year-old prop had played over 250 matches in the NRL and represented New South Wales in the State of Origin.

On the move, Prior said: "I know that Leeds Rhinos have a fantastic history but have had some tough times in recent years.

"Hopefully I can play my part in lifting the clubs fortunes and get us back to challenging for silverware again.

"I nearly signed for the Rhinos a couple of years ago but we didn't get the deal done so this is something I have always had in my mind.

"It is an exciting time to be moving to Super League with players like Sonny Bill Williams, Gareth Widdop and George Burgess coming into an unforgiving competition and I can't wait to get involved with the Rhinos boys in training."

The club have also confirmed that Australian international Trent Merrin has been allowed to leave the club on compassionate grounds to return home to Australia.