Hull KR's Mose Masoe has operation after suffering serious spinal injury

Mose Masoe sustained the injury two minutes into the pre-season trial match

Mose Masoe had an operation on a serious spinal injury he suffered during Hull KR's friendly with Wakefield Trinity.

Masoe was taken to Leeds General hospital during his side's 18-6 friendly defeat at Wakefield and underwent surgery late on Sunday night.

The former St Helens front rower sustained the injury two minutes into the pre-season trial match and was given oxygen on the pitch.

After a delay of around 10 minutes Masoe was carried off on a stretcher before being taken to the nearby hospital.

A club statement read: "Following the injury to Mose Masoe during yesterday's friendly with Wakefield Trinity, the club can confirm Mose has suffered a serious spinal injury and was operated on overnight at Leeds General Hospital.

"The club will provide further updates as soon as possible."

The 30-year-old Samo international played in the NRL for Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers before moving to St Helens in 2014 and is in his second full season with Hull KR after helping them gain promotion from the Championship in 2017.

Rovers also lost second-rower Weller Hauraki, who was captaining the team, with an ankle injury early in the second half of Sunday's and he is set to undergo scans to determine the extent of the problem.