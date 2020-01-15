Hull KR's Weller Hauraki to miss start of 2020 Super League season

Weller Hauraki is likely to be out for up to two months due to injury

Weller Hauraki will miss the start of the new Super League season after being told he needs an ankle reconstruction.

Hull Kingston Rovers back-row Hauraki suffered the injury in the 18-6 defeat away to Wakefield Trinity in Danny Brough's testimonial on Sunday.

The 34-year-old former Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils player now faces a two-month lay-off after a scan showed he will have to undergo an ankle reconstruction.

A statement from the club said: "Hull Kingston Rovers can confirm that back-rower Weller Hauraki will have surgery on his ankle in the coming days.

"Following scans and a specialist review he will now undergo an ankle reconstruction.

"As a result, Hauraki is set to spend a couple of months on the sidelines while completing his rehabilitation. Everybody at the club wishes Weller well in his recovery."

The loss of Hauraki, who was an ever-present in 2019 and captained the side at Wakefield, is another major blow for Tony Smith's team.

Prop Mose Masoe remains in hospital after undergoing surgery for a neck injury he suffered against Trinity.

Meanwhile, fellow front-rower Mitch Garbutt is also likely to miss the opening game of the 2020 season against the same opponents on January 31 as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.