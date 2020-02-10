Team of the week: The stars from the weekend's Super League, Championship and Challenge Cup matches

Ben Currie and Josh Charnley played starring roles as Warrington beat St Helens

See who makes our combined XIII of the stand-out players fromthe weekend's Super League, Championship and Challenge Cup matches below...

1. Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils)

Evalds put the seal on the win of Salford's 24-16 win over Toronto Wolfpack on Saturday, capping off a fine display from the joint-second-highest try-scorer in Super League last season.

The full-back's try came on the back of him making a total of 111 metres from 15 carries, along with Evalds providing an assist as well.

2. Josh Charnley (Warrington Wolves)

The winger was a constant thorn in St Helens' side as Warrington overcame the defending champions 19-0 at home in the opening fixture of Round 2 on Thursday.

Along with scoring one of the Wolves' three tries, Charnley racked up 134 metres from 13 carries and kept his side on the front foot with three quick play-the-balls.

3. Owen Restall (Underbank Rangers)

🚌 A 400+ mile round trip

😴 An overnight stay

✅ Professional opposition beaten away from home



🏆 Into the @Coral #ChallengeCup Fourth Round for the first time in the club's 136-year history



🙌 A special feeling inside the @UnderbankRL dressing room post-match! pic.twitter.com/Z5o9ID7LHj — The Coral Challenge Cup (@TheChallengeCup) February 9, 2020

National Conference League amateurs Underbank scored the biggest shock of the Challenge Cup third round on Sunday after winning 30-8 away to professionals West Wales Raiders.

Restall, who represented England Lions in the Commonwealth Nines in Australia two years ago, led the way for the West Yorkshire side with a hat-trick of tries to help them progress to the next stage.

4. Josh Griffin (Hull FC)

The Hull FC centre produced another eye-catching display as the Black and Whites claimed the derby spoils with a 25-16 win at home to Hull Kingston Rovers.

Griffin scored one of the home side's tries, provided an assist for another, and made three initial breaks which helped him compile a total of 139 metres from 11 carries.

5. Rhys Williams (Salford Red Devils)

A superb solo try was the highlight of the game for Williams, who terrorised Toronto out wide at the AJ Bell Stadium.

That run helped the Wales international end the match with a total of 202 metres from 16 carries, including one initial break.

6. Jake Connor (Hull FC)

Connor retained his place in the halves after an impressive display in the win over Leeds Rhinos the week before and again had a leading role as Hull overcame Rovers.

The 25-year-old scored a try, kept the attacks going with two offloads and carried for 62 metres, including making three initial breaks.

7. Marc Sneyd (Hull FC)

Sneyd combined well with half-back partner Connor during the derby triumph for Hull and was among the try-scorers for the hosts as well.

Along with this he provided three assists, kept the scoreboard ticking over with four goals from four attempts and landed a late drop goal.

8. Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers)

As he has done so many times for Castleford, forward Watts helped lay the foundations for the 16-12 win at home to Wigan Warriors with his tireless work in attack and defence.

The prop carried for 127 metres and offloaded four times, while in defence he completed 35 of 36 attempted tackles.

9. Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)

Winner of the Lance Todd Trophy when Warrington beat St Helens in last year's Challenge Cup final, Clark returned to haunt them again at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Along with scoring a try, the hooker made three tackle busts, eight carries and effected 36 tackles on the defensive side.

10. Ligi Sao (Hull FC)

The off-season recruit from New Zealand Warriors was at his rampaging best to help Hull to victory in the derby clash.

Sao made 152 metres from 19 carries, kept Hull rolling forward with four offloads and came up with 37 tackles in defence as well.

11. Joe Bretherton (Toulouse Olympique)

😲 Have you ever seen a PROP score a try like this before!?



🖐️ @TOXIII's @joebrevy pops up on the left wing

🕺 Steps inside three defenders

🏉 Chips the ball over the full back! pic.twitter.com/mcj6j1T2Kf — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) February 9, 2020

Former Wigan prop Bretherton was at the heart of the action for Toulouse as they triumphed 58-6 at home to Oldham in the Championship.

Playing in the second row in the clash in France, Bretherton ran in three tries for the home side - including a spectacular solo effort which he finished with a deft chip and chase.

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Although he was on the losing team at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Farrell's immense effort in the back row for the visitors helped keep them in with a fighting chance.

The 29-year-old completed 46 of 47 tackle attempts in defence and carried for 118 metres with the ball in hand, along with coming up with an offload.

13. Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Currie came up with some important contributions as Warrington secured their first win of the season by beating St Helens at home.

The loose forward completed 35 tackles from 36 attempts and carried for 75 metres with the ball in hand, along with getting away one quick play-the-ball.