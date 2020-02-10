Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons in Super League will not be rearranged for Monday

Storm Ciara meant Wakefield's Super League game with Catalans Dragons was postponed on Sunday

Wakefield have been unable to rearrange their Super League clash with Catalans Dragons for Monday night.

The match was postponed on Sunday because of Storm Ciara but the club had hoped to take advantage of Catalans being in the UK and reschedule immediately.

The game will NOT take place today and will be rearranged for a later date in the season.



Please note that all tickets will be valid for the rearranged game.



A big thanks for your patience over the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/ndmZGBtXD6 — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) February 10, 2020

However, on Monday morning Wakefield announced this would not be the case, confirming on Twitter: "The game will NOT take place today and will be rearranged for a later date in the season.

"Please note that all tickets will be valid for the rearranged game. A big thanks for your patience over the last 24 hours."

Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity Live on

Wakefield chief executive Michael Carter had tweeted on Sunday afternoon: "Just to bring everybody up to date, because Catalans are in the country and to avoid fixture congestion, we are looking at tomorrow evening but at this stage it is still extremely doubtful."

The Super League game between Huddersfield and Leeds was also postponed, with a rearranged date still to be confirmed.