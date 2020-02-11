LISTEN: Golden Point podcast episode 3

St Helens' Kyle Amor is this week's guest on the latest Golden Point podcast

This week, Marc Bazeley and Terry O'Connor are joined by St Helens forward Kyle Amor to discuss all things rugby league.

There is a look back on the latest action in Super League and beyond, plus what there is to look forward to this week.

On a personal level, Kyle tells us about his roots playing rugby league back home in Cumbria, and why he believes it is time for hometown club Whitehaven and rivals Workington Town to merge to form a super-club.

There is also an insight into why new Saints head coach Kristian Woolf really is as scary as he seems!

Plus, Fraser Dainton chats to recently-retired Warrington Wolves icon Ben Westwood to find out what he's up to now in the latest edition of 'Super League Superstars'.