Friday's rugby league talking points: Salford Red Devils vs Wigan Warriors and Challenge Cup

Dan Sarginson and Jackson Hastings are set to face their old clubs when Salford tackle Wigan on Friday

We take a look at what's being said as Salford host Wigan in Friday's live Super League clash, while Wakefield are in Challenge Cup fifth round action...

Hastings ready for 'emotional' return

All eyes will be on Jackson Hastings when he makes his first appearance against Salford Red Devils since switching to Wigan Warriors in the off-season.

The story of how he played a huge role in helping Salford reach last year's Super League Grand Final against the odds after being plucked from the NRL wilderness by the Red Devils in 2018 will be told for many years to come.

But while he is firmly settled into life with the Cherry and Whites, scoring two tries in last Sunday's 30-16 win at home to Hull Kingston Rovers, the 2019 Man of Steel is still getting emotional over the prospect of a return to the AJ Bell Stadium.

"There will definitely be no disrespect on my behalf," Hastings said. "You never bite the hand that feeds you and they did more than feed me.

"It's a huge part of my career that place and when I go back, I'll be extremely respectful of the crowd and make sure I see people that chanted my name.

"It will be emotional going back there. It gives me goose bumps just thinking about it."

Half-back Hastings is not the only played who made the move to Wigan from Salford at the end of the 2019 season, with Jake Bibby - who is also in the Warriors' 21-man squad for the match - doing likewise.

Sarginson poses threat for old club

By contrast, Dan Sarginson moved the other way and has already been putting in some eye-catching performances in the centre for the Red Devils.

Dan Sarginson has made a big impact at Salford this year

He is set to return to the side after missing the 30-10 defeat away to Catalans Dragons last week and former team-mate Liam Byrne is wary of the danger posed by him.

"They have got a few very good individuals, including Sarg who we'll have to be wary of because he can do some damage on that left edge," Byrne said.

"We'll have to be prepared for what each individual can do because they have got some world class players in there."

Salford go into the match having suffered four consecutive defeats, but those who remain from last season will no doubt take inspiration from the fact it was Wigan they beat to book their place in the Grand Final last year, having lost to the Warriors in the qualifying final two weeks prior.

"We're looking forward to it and we welcome the challenge," Salford head coach Ian Watson said, having been impressed with the way his side fought back from 18-0 down at half time before eventually going down away to the Dragons last week.

"Wigan coming after the way we played in the second half against Catalans is going to be a really interesting game to see how we start and how we finish, but I'm confident in the group and the players that we can give a really good performance."

Wigan without front row duo

Ben Flower and Ollie Partington both miss Wigan's trip to Salford after receiving penalty notices for "cannonball" tackles in the win over Hull KR last Sunday.

Flower was given a two-match suspension for a Grade C dangerous contact offence while Partington has been referred to a tribunal for a Grade D offence.

However, head coach Adrian Lam insisted the incidents were not a result of the players being coached to tackle in that manner.

"They are actions we don't promote at this club," Lam said. "In contact the players have made an error of judgement into the legs, they are aware of that.

"The coaching staff are working with the whole squad on defensive work. We are drilling them every week and making sure we get better."

Joe Bullock and Mitch Clark return to the squad in place of Flower and Partington, while Salford welcome Josh Johnson back into the 21-man squad for this match.

Chester is up for the Cup

Chris Chester has his sights on Challenge Cup glory with Wakefield

Chris Chester has his sights set on a first Wembley appearance for Wakefield Trinity since 1979 as they prepare to begin their Challenge Cup campaign on Friday evening.

Standing in their way of progressing to round six are Championship side Bradford Bulls, who are coached by John Kear - a man who has become synonymous with Challenge Cup upsets.

Kear was at the helm when Sheffield Eagles and Hull FC overcame the odds to win the competition in 1998 and 2005 respectively, and last year oversaw Bradford's shock 24-22 win over old rivals Leeds Rhinos in the sixth round.

Bradford shocked Leeds in the Challenge Cup last year

Chester is full of respect for the Bulls ahead of their visit to Mobile Rocket Stadium and the Trinity head coach has made the historic knock-out competition their target for 2020.

"There's only two competitions to play for and it's the main priority for us this year," Chester said.

"We know what can happen when you turn up with the wrong attitude, you look at the Leeds game last year at Odsal.

"I thought Bradford were fantastic that day. So we've prepared as if we're playing a Super League team."