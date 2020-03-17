Toronto Wolfpack in urgent Super League talks over virus cancellations

Toronto Wolfpack's debut season in Super League has already been heavily disrupted and now the coronavirus outbreak is set to impact on them further

Toronto Wolfpack are in talks with Super League and the Rugby Football League as the coronavirus outbreak threatens to wreck their homecoming.

The club have been playing the first two months of the campaign in England due to a combination of the harsh Canadian winter and the unavailability of their Lamport Stadium until mid-April.

Toronto's next two fixtures against Wakefield and Huddersfield are off after Super League was suspended.

But with play set to resume on April 3 as things stand, consecutive home fixtures against Hull, Wigan and St Helens are under threat.

The Canadian Government has imposed an indefinite ban on non-US and Canadian citizens entering the country, while the Foreign Offices advises against all but essential travel to North America.

Lamport Stadium in Toronto is scheduled to host several Wolfpack fixtures in the weeks ahead

Wolfpack UK business manager Martin Vickers said: "It's a complex situation. We're urgently in dialogue with the governing body and Super League about proceeding with plans around these games.

"We have not contemplated playing games anywhere else but Canada. The home games are our sole source of income.

"Unlike other clubs, we do not receive central distribution and it would be a huge factor if we were to lose the competitive advantage of playing at home."

Toronto's trip to Catalans Dragons in Perpignan over the Easter period is another match which will be lost due to the French Government's ban on gatherings of over 1,000.

The club also stood down their entire playing staff at the weekend after four players complained of mild symptoms of the virus and agreed to self-isolation.