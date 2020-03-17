Euro 2020 postponed until summer of 2021

UEFA has postponed Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 to allow European leagues more time to complete their seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was first confirmed by the Norwegian FA on social media, with UEFA later proposing the competition will be played between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

The playoffs for Euro 2020, which will include the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, have also been postponed.

The semi-finals were originally set to take place on March 26 with the finals on March 31. Those fixtures have instead now been postponed until June.

UEFA said in a statement: "UEFA today announced the postponement of its flagship national team competition, UEFA Euro 2020, due to be played in June and July this year.

"The health of all those involved in the game is the priority, as well as to avoid placing any unnecessary pressure on national public services involved in staging matches. The move will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency, to be completed.

"All UEFA competitions and matches (including friendlies) for clubs and national teams for both men and women have been put on hold until further notice.

"The UEFA Euro 2020 Play-off matches and international friendlies, scheduled for the end of March, will now be played in the international window at the start of June, subject to a review of the situation.

"A working group has been set up with the participation of leagues and club representatives to examine calendar solutions that would allow for the completion of the current season and any other consequence of the decisions made today."

The decision comes after UEFA held conference calls with its 55 member associations, the board of the European Club Association and the board of the European Leagues.

Domestic competitions across Europe were due to be finished before Euro 2020, which was to be held in 12 different cities, began on June 12.

However, leagues across the continent have been halted in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has seen more than 169,000 people become infected around the world.

The World Health Organisation says Europe is now the epicentre of the pandemic, which originated in China.

Also on Tuesday, the 2020 Copa America was postponed until the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus.

The tournament had been due to take place in Colombia and Argentina between June 12 and July 12 of this year.

Analysis: Seismic moment in history of football

By Bryan Swanson, Chief Reporter

1:34 Sky Sports News' Chief reporter Bryan Swanson explains the background to UEFA's decision to postpone Euro 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic Sky Sports News' Chief reporter Bryan Swanson explains the background to UEFA's decision to postpone Euro 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic

The scale and speed of the spread of coronavirus has stunned European football administrators.

Only two weeks ago it was barely discussed as all 55 associations gathered in Amsterdam for UEFA Congress and the Nations League draw.

The virus was referenced "in minutes" by UEFA's top committee, as some officials in hotels joked about whether to shake people's hands.

0:54 Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes believes the men's and women's Euros could be amalgamated in 2021 after the men's event was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes believes the men's and women's Euros could be amalgamated in 2021 after the men's event was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic

"The focus was obviously not on coronavirus," said UEFA executive Alexey Sorokin bluntly, as St Petersburg continued its preparations to host four games including a quarter-final.

"We already reserved the hotels, it would be a problem if it doesn't happen," smiled UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, in an interview with Sky Sports News, when asked about the semi-finals at final at Wembley.

Ceferin acknowledged his organisation was "taking it seriously" and stressed the need for a calm approach.

"The situation is stable" was the reassuring tone from organisers.

But how could officials be so optimistic? Even medical experts had no idea exactly what would happen.

Rapid, deadly, developments forced the game to seriously reconsider its approach.

Suddenly, players and coaches tested positive, teams were affected, competitions were suspended, travel restrictions were put in place and European countries were placed into lockdown.

The postponement of Euro 2020 is no surprise - it was impossible to provide any certainty on venues in such an uncertain climate.

Financial penalties, logistical challenges and fixture congestion are conversations for another day.

This is a seismic moment in the history of football but the game knows, and understands, that public health must always remain the number one priority in these extraordinary times.

