Euro 2021: Dates, fixtures, venues, tickets and refunds - what do we know so far?

UEFA has decided to postpone Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021

When will Euro 2021 take place?

Following agreement to postpone Euro 2020, the Euro 2021 tournament will take place between June 11 and July 11 next summer.

June 11 2021 is a Friday, while July 11, when the final will be staged, is a Sunday.

Where will Euro 2021 be staged?

Those of a neat disposition may hope that one of the previously-announced host venues dropped out: part of the attraction of Euro 2020 was the symmetry of the tournament taking place between June 12 and July 12 across 12 venues. As it stands, however, it appears UEFA has no plans to change the identity of the 12 hosts.

Will Wembley still host the final?

A full schedule of games and venues hasn't yet been confirmed.

When will the Euro 2021 play-offs be played?

The play-offs involving Northern Ireland, Scotland and Republic of Ireland have been scheduled for June 2020

The play-off games including Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland scheduled for the end of March 2020 will now be played in the international window at the start of June 2020, but UEFA says this is subject to a review of the situation.

What happens to the Nations League?

The finals of the Nations League, which were due to be played between June 2 and June 6 next summer, will have to be moved.

And the Women's European Championships?

UEFA says that decisions on dates for other UEFA competitions, whether club or national team for men or women, will be taken and announced in due course.

What does new schedule mean for domestic football?

Euro 2020 was due to start on June 12

Along with postponing Euro 2020, football's authorities have also agreed to move the 12-team Copa Amercia tournament - also due to be played between June 12 and July 12 this summer - back to June 11- July 11 2021.

The coordination "means that clubs and leagues in Europe will have as little disruption as possible in the availability of their players," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

What should ticket-holders for Euro 2020 do?

UEFA have moved to reassure existing ticket buyers that if they cannot attend in 2021, they will get a full refund on their tickets, with more information coming in the next month via e-mail and on Euro2020.com/tickets.

Analysis: The best of the worst-case scenarios

By Bryan Swanson, Sky Sports News Chief Reporter

"In these difficult times it is time for football to come together, that is what Alexander Ceferin has called for. He knows this has been an extremely difficult operation and that there are no best-case scenarios here, it's a case of picking the best of the worst-case scenarios.

"Fixture congestion and financial ramifications are all conversations for another day, but UEFA's executive committee will feel as though they have been decisive in trying to free up some time.

"Ultimately, they know there is still an element of doubt attached to this pandemic because no one yet is quite sure where this is going to go, so they have done what can and that is to try and free up potential slots this summer."