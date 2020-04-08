Injured Hull KR star Mose Masoe proves an inspiration

Mose Masoe suffered a career-ending injury in a pre-season match

Mose Masoe is one of the most positive people I have ever spoken to and it all comes from the belief he has in himself.

"They always give you the worst case scenarios, doctors," Masoe said. "And in my head I was like, it's all between the ears, if you're strong there than you'll be sweet.

"I think all the injuries over the years have taught me lessons to prepare for this one. Always try and find a positive in a negative."

This week Mose Masoe made even more progress, moving from a fixed lying position in his bed, to a wheelchair.



When the 30-year old laced up his boots for Hull Kingston Rovers on January 12 this year, he could never have imagined it would be for the final time.

In a pre-season game against Wakefield Trinity, the prop, who has played in both Super League and the NRL, suffered a career-ending spinal injury while making a tackle.

A tackle he calls 'normal', one he could have made a hundred times and not been hurt.

"I went in and kind of missed the bloke and my neck went into hyperextension," Masoe recalled. "I snapped the ligament in the front of my neck and than as I was going down I snapped the back ligament.

Masoe has received support from Hull KR's fans and the wider rugby league family

"When I landed on the ground the bones in your neck just kind of crush together and it caused a little fracture."

Initially, Masoe was paralysed from the shoulders down, only able to move his head.

"I was a bit nervous at first, but I've had a lot of injuries in my career, so I just thought, they'll sort it out," he said. "Just have faith in the medical staff and it'll be alright."

You can call it faith, belief, positivity or determination - whatever it is, it has worked. Masoe has made a mini-breakthrough this last week, yet it almost did not happen.

On March 30, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Masoe was told he would have to leave hospital and continue his rehabilitation at home, alone.

Ironically, it was a pleasant surprise when I logged on to start the video interview, I saw the Hull KR co-captain sitting, in what was a hospital ward.

"I'm very grateful to be in here because a lot of things have happened in the last week, which has been good improvements for myself," Masoe said.

"I think it's come down from the top. The spinal ward wants to stay the spinal ward, but with the coronavirus, I think it's safer for people to go home.

He began his career in the NRL

"A lot of people were told it was better for them to go home and stay away from this [hospital]. We were told that last Monday.

"The very next day, I think our consultancy were fighting for us to stay spinal because they knew how important it was. I'm very lucky to be in here for another week. I was stoked!"

With so many uncertainties during these times, Masoe said doctors and physiotherapists are determined to make the most of the time they have with their patients, as it could end any day.

Masoe said: "I'm just making the most of every day in here….That week, I've made so much progress in myself and I'm very grateful to be in here.

"In just one week I've learnt how to transfer from my chair into a bath chair, I've started to walk with crutches, I've got my own walking frame, so I walk around my bed just with a frame. The physio's have been awesome.

"If I fall over, they've taught me how to crawl and to climb up onto something to get you back into the chair. I've learnt that all in a week."

Masoe has spent close to three months in hospital, no doubt some days tougher than others, but helping him stay motivated is his cousin, Mark.

"He has cerebral palsy, and he has muscular dystrophy, he is in a wheelchair as well," Masoe explained.

"I had one moment with my partner where I had a bit of a cry. But I thought of my cousin and my mood just changed, straight away and I became a happier person.

"Just knowing he has been in a wheelchair his whole life, I can't be here sulking about myself where he hasn't had the option to live his life to the fullest. I've been lucky enough to do something I love for the last 12 years.

"I've been in hospital for 12 weeks. But it's been a good journey, every day is exciting, it's like being reborn. You have to learn how to do everything again."

During the interview I found myself repeating the words inspiration and positive, because that is exactly what Mose Masoe is.

A true inspiration and one of the most positive people I have ever spoken to.