Super League confirm Magic Weekend postponement and Championship Summer Bash cancelled

Super League's Magic Weekend has been postponed

Super League has confirmed the postponement of this year's Magic Weekend due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was due to return to Newcastle's St James' Park on the weekend of May 23 and 24, but it has now joined the growing list of sporting events to be either postponed or cancelled.

A new date has yet to be announced, but Super League still intends to keep Magic Weekend on the 2020 schedule when the rugby league season is given the green light to resume.

"It's regrettable that Super League has had to make this decision - but in light of the current situation, it is sadly unavoidable," Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone said.

"Our fans will be disappointed because they were all looking forward to returning to Newcastle; however, Magic is still firmly in our plans for 2020, with St James' Park, at a later date, one of the options being considered."

Tickets already purchased for the postponed Magic Weekend remain valid for the later date at St James' Park or an alternative venue, depending on when the season resumes.

Meanwhile, the RFL has announced this year's Championship Summer Bash in Blackpool, scheduled for the weekend of May 30 and 31, has been cancelled.

"With all rugby league activity currently suspended, the RFL and the clubs have agreed there is no realistic prospect of staging the event as planned this year - and that it is best to make the decision now for the clarity of clubs, players, supporters and other stakeholders," the governing body said in a statement.

"The concept of a round of fixtures being played at a single venue at some stage in 2020 - whether in the Betfred Championship and/or League One, or the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup - remains one of the possibilities in the wide variety of options in the contingency planning being considered by the RFL and the clubs."

With Magic Weekend postponed, Sky Sports will now be showing six classic matches for a combined nine hours of viewing across both days instead.

They include the nail-biting derby between Hull Kingston Rovers and Hull FC in 2012 on the Saturday, and the controversial clash between Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos in 2007 on the Sunday.

Classic Magic Weekend matches schedule

Saturday, May 23: 3pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils (2012), 5pm - Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos (2014), 7pm - Hull KR vs Hull FC (2012).

Sunday, May 24: 1pm - Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity (2012), 3pm - St Helens vs Warrington Wolves (2013), 5pm - Bradford Bulls vs Leeds Rhinos (2007).