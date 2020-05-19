LISTEN: Golden Point podcast with Warrington Wolves' Luther Burrell

Warrington's Luther Burrell is the special guest on this week's Golden Point podcast

On this week's Golden Point podcast, cross-code star Luther Burrell joins Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league expert Brian Carney.

Burrell looks back on how he grew up playing rugby league in Huddersfield and explains why he chose a playing career in union.

He reflects on what led him returning to his roots in the 13-man code last year with the Wolves and how that prior knowledge of the code has helped his transition.

The former England rugby union centre explains what it was like playing under two very different coaches at international level in Stuart Lancaster and Eddie Jones.

Plus, Burrell shares his views on what league can learn from union, and his ambitions with Warrington once the Super League season resumes.