NRL: Parramatta Eels, Cronulla Sharks seal wins over Manly and North Queensland Cowboys

Maika Sivo shone again for the Parramatta Eels has they secured a highly controversial win over Manly

Recap Saturday's NRL action as the Parramatta Eels and Cronulla Sharks recorded victories over Manly Sea Eagles and North Queensland Cowboys respectively.

Parramatta Eels 19-16 Manly Sea Eagles

A forward pass that looked to go backwards and two tries in 60 seconds saw Parramatta casting back to the decade of their dreams with their first 4-0 start to a season in 31 years.

Reuben Garrick looked to have completed a comeback victory for the Sea Eagles in the last minute, but for an incorrect refereeing call

By the end of Saturday's encounter, the Eels were 19-16 victors despite a second-half Sea Eagles fightback, a final minute match-winning try to Reuben Garrick called back controversially due to a forward pass.

Having fought back from a 16-point deficit early in the second half, Manly were away down their right through Tom Trbojevic, whose last pass to Garrick looped over the 20-metre line after appearing to come out of his hands backwards.

Referee Ben Cummins ruled otherwise on the back of touch judge Liam Kennedy's split-second call, making Garrick's charge through desperate Parramatta cover defence count for nothing.

North Queensland Cowboys 16-20 Cronulla Sharks

Cronulla's right-edge combination of Jesse Ramien and Ronaldo Mulitalo wreaked havoc on the Cowboys as the Sharks contained Valentine Holmes in a see-sawing 26-16 win on Saturday.

The Cronulla Sharks won on the road at the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday

Powerful centre Ramien and his nimble winger Mulitalo both bagged doubles at Queensland Country Bank Stadium to propel the Sharks to their first victory of the season.

Ramien, in particular, was immense, recording 162 metres, a try assist and a few big hits.

Holmes, meanwhile, had limited impact in his first meeting with the club he abruptly departed after 2018 to chase an NFL dream, the Cowboys fullback tallying 108 metres and two errors.