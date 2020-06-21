Sea Eagles soar and Sharks victorious - Sunday's NRL round-up

Sione Katoa ran in a hat-trick for Cronulla against Canterbury

We recap the action as Round 6 of the NRL season came to a close with wins for Manly Sea Eagles and Cronulla Sharks on Sunday...

Canberra Raiders 6-14 Manly Sea Eagles

A battling performance from an injury-hit Manly Sea Eagles side saw them overcome Canberra Raiders in the first match on Sunday.

Tom Trbojevic again played a starring role for the Sea Eagles, scoring one try and setting up another, but joined their lengthening injury list after being forced off in the 52nd minute.

Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs Live on

Trbojevic got Manly up and running at Campbelltown Stadium in the 14th minute when he powered over from 15 metres out, followed by Reuben Garrick adding the conversion.

The full-back then provided the final pass for Tevita Funa to dot down and extend the visitors' lead, with Garrick once again kicking the extras.

England international Elliott Whitehead helped Canberra get back into the match with a try, which was converted by Jarrod Croker.

Tom Trbojevic scored one try and set up another for Manly

But winger Garrick's penalty five minutes later ended up being the seal on the victory for Manly, who have now won three of their four matches since the NRL season resumed.

Cronulla Sharks 20-18 Canterbury Bulldogs

A hat-trick from Sione Katoa helped Cronulla Sharks rebound from the previous week's loss and take victory in a thrilling clash with Canterbury Bulldogs.

The winger's haul and Bryson Goodwin's first try for the club on his first Sharks appearance proved enough as the Bulldogs fell just short, despite a late converted score from Christian Crichton making for a nerve-shredding ending.

0:13 Winger Sione Katoa produced an impressive aerial finish for Cronulla Sharks as they faced Canterbury Bulldogs in Round 6 of the NRL Winger Sione Katoa produced an impressive aerial finish for Cronulla Sharks as they faced Canterbury Bulldogs in Round 6 of the NRL

Katoa opened the scoring with a spectacular diving effort in the 11th minute, with Shaun Johnston adding the first of two conversions, but Will Hopoate's converted score on 29 minutes ensured the sides went in level at 6-6 at half time.

The Sharks survived having Briton Nikora sin-binned six minutes before the break as well and when they were restored to 13 players, Katoa added two more tries in the 47th and 51st minutes to put his side in control - the latter coming after Brandon Wakeham had been sin-binned.

Nevertheless, the 12 men hit back through Kieran Foran, only for former Warrington Wolves centre Goodwin to finish in the 67th minute to seemingly make certain of the win for Cronulla.

Canterbury were not done yet though and, after the visitors had a try chalked off by the video referee, Crichton finished a superb counter-attack and Jake Averillo's third conversion cut the gap to two points. However, the Sharks were able to close out the remaining four minutes.