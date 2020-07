Rugby League World Cup: England vs Samoa and Australia vs Fiji in bumper opening men's day

Emirates Stadium will host one of the men's semi-finals

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup fixtures have been announced, with England vs Samoa and Australia vs Fiji to headline the men's opening day on October 23.

The hosts' opener against Samoa will take place at St James' Park while the reigning champions face Fiji at the KCOM Stadium in a repeat of the 2017 semi-final.

Leeds' Emerald Headingley Stadium will stage the Women's opening fixture between England and newcomers Brazil on November 9.

It will be a double-header start for the wheelchair tournament at London's iconic Copper Box Arena on November 11, with the final at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool on November 26.

Emirates Stadium will host its first game of rugby league with the men's second semi-final on November 20, while Old Trafford will create further Rugby League history with men's and women's final double-header on November 27.

Men's fixtures

Group A

October 23 - England vs Samoa (St James' Park, Newcastle)

October 25 - France vs Greece (Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster)

October 30 - England vs France (University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton)

October 31 - Samoa vs Greece (Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster)

November 6 - England vs Greece (Brammall Lane, Sheffield)

November 7 - Samoa vs France (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington)

Group B

October 23 - Australia vs Fiji (KCOM Stadium, Hull)

October 24 - Scotland vs Italy (Kingston Park, Newcastle)

October 29 - Australia vs Scotland (Ricoh Arena, Coventry)

October 30 - Fiji vs Italy (Kingston Park, Newcastle)

November 6 - Fiji vs Scotland (Kingston Park, Newcastle)

November 6 - Australia vs Italy (Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens)

Group C

October 24 - Jamaica vs Ireland (Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds)

October 24 - New Zealand vs Lebanon (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington)

October 30 - New Zealand vs Jamaica (Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds)

October 31 - Lebanon vs Ireland (Leigh Sports Village, Leigh)

November 5 - New Zealand vs Ireland (Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds)

November 7 - Lebanon vs Jamaica (Leigh Sports Village, Leigh)

Group D

October 26 - Tongo vs Papua New Guinea (Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens)

October 27 - Wales vs Cook Islands (Leigh Sports Village, Leigh)

November 1 - Tonga vs Wales (Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens)

November 2 - Papua New Guinea vs Cook Island (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington)

November 7 - Tonga vs Cook Islands (Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough)

November 8 - Papua New Guinea vs Wales (Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster)

Quarter-finals

November 12 - QF1: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group C (John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield)

November 13 - QF2: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group D (Anfield, Liverpool)

November 13 - QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group B (KCOM Stadium, Hull)

November 14 - QF2: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group A (University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton)

Semi-finals

November 19 - SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3 (Elland Road, Leeds)

November 20 - SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4 (Emirates Stadium, London)

Final

November 27 - Winner SF1 vs Winner SF 2 (Old Trafford, Manchester)

Women's fixtures

Group A

November 9 (Emerald Headingley, Leeds) - England vs Brazil (2.30pm), Papua New Guinea vs Canada (5pm)

November 13 - England vs Canada (Anfield, Liverpool, 12pm), Papua New Guinea vs Brazil (KCOM Stadium, Hull, 5pm)

November 17 (Emerald Headingley, Leeds) - Canada vs Brazil (5pm), England vs Papua New Guinea (7.30pm)

Group B (LNER Community Stadium, York)

November 10 - New Zealand vs France (5pm), Australia vs Cook Islands (7.30pm)

November 14 - New Zealand vs Cook Islands (5pm), Australia vs France (7.30pm)

November 18 - France vs Cook Islands (5pm), Australia vs New Zealand (7.30pm)

Semi-finals (LNER Community Stadium, York)

November 22 - SF1: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (5pm)

November 22 - SF2: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (7.30pm)

Final

November 27 - Winner SF1 vs Winner SF 2(Old Trafford, Manchester)

Wheelchair fixtures

Group A (Copper Box Arena, London)

Thursday, November 11 - Spain vs Norway (5pm), England vs Australia (7.30pm)

Sunday, November 14 - England vs Spain (12pm), Australia vs Norway (2.30pm)

Wednesday, November 17 - Australia vs Spain (11am), England vs Norway 1.30pm

Group B (English Institute of Sport, Sheffield)

November 12 - France vs Wales (11am), Scotland vs USA (1.30pm)

November 15 - France vs Scotland (5pm), Wales vs USA (7.30pm)

November 18 - France vs USA (11am), Wales vs Scotland (1.30pm)

Semi-finals (English Institute of Sport, Sheffield)

November 21 - SF1: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (12pm)

November 21 - SF2: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (2.30pm)

Final

November 26 - Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool)