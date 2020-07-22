NRL talking points: Sonny Bill Williams to Sydney Roosters, John Bateman's return and coaching changes

Could Sonny Bill Williams be pulling on a Roosters jersey again soon?

Jenna Brooks looks at the latest big issues in the NRL, including rumours around Sonny Bill Williams, John Bateman's possible return for Canberra Raiders and the coaches moving jobs...

SBW to Roosters?

When the news broke on Monday Toronto Wolfpack would not be finishing the 2020 Super League season, the story was always going to generate worldwide interest because of Sonny Bill Williams.

It took less than 24 hours before the dual-code international was linked with a return to the NRL.

First the New Zealand Warriors, followed by St George Illawarra Dragons, but it is former club Sydney Roosters who are reportedly on the verge of signing Williams on a short-term deal.

The deal would see the 34-year old pull on the Tricolours jersey for the final four rounds of the season and, if they make it, the finals.

There are also discussions around the star back-rower staying on in 2021 as part of the Roosters coaching staff, if his multi-million-dollar deal with the Wolfpack falls through.

Wolfpack owner David Argyle confirmed to Sky Sports all players have permission to sign short-term contracts with other clubs.

"There will be administrative issues to deal with, which I'm not familiar with all of the matters, but the principle is straight forward," Argyle said on Tuesday.

"If a player does have a short-term gig, with another team, then all power to them. Go forth and do that. That's the principle and then you get into the details on how to do that."

When asked if Argyle was concerned about losing his marquee player, he responded: "Firstly Sonny Bill understands what role and what position he has, not just with the club but within the game.

"He can make his own decision, and if he does make a decision that he wants to move on, then we will listen to that and we will discuss it, and if it's in the best interest of both, then of course let's move forward."

Williams, who won a premiership with the Roosters in 2013, is expected to make a decision in the next few days.

Bateman's back

John Bateman could make his eagerly anticipated return to the NRL on Saturday when his Canberra Raiders take on South Sydney Rabbitohs, which is live on Sky Sports Arena.

The reigning Dally M second rower of the year has not played since Canberra's heart-breaking defeat to the Roosters in last year's Grand Final, after having shoulder surgery twice.

Bateman, who has been named in the 21-man squad to face the Rabbitohs this weekend, told the Golden Point Vodcast his shoulder was feeling good.

"I don't want to give it away yet, but yeah I've been coming back training and I've been ticking some boxes," Bateman said. "I'm getting closer and closer now.

"It's going good for me and the shoulder is feeling really good. It's been a long seven months, but we're getting closer to the end of it. I'm really happy to be named in the squad."

Manly blow

Manly Sea Eagles will be without Tom Trbojevic for at least another month after the star full-back re-injured his hamstring at training this week.

The Sea Eagles were hoping Trbojevic would return from the injury that he initially suffered during their Round 6 win over Canberra, in time for next week's match with the Panthers, but they expect to be without him until at least Round 15.

"We just have to let the body do what it needs to do, and he'll definitely be back, if not Round 15, the round after that," Manly physio James Rahme said.

Broncos latest

Paul Green and the North Queensland Cowboys parted ways earlier this week, and the premiership-winning coach has already been linked with rival NRL clubs.

Initially linked with New Zealand Warriors, it is believed Green is in Brisbane Broncos' sights, with reports suggesting the Broncos could sack Anthony Seibold as early as next week.

Speaking on Fox Sports NRL 360, Green did not deny his interest in the top job at Red Hill.

"Today is not a great day to be asking me about future coaching options," Green said.

"I did say in my press conference today that my future as a coach of the Cowboys is finished, but my future as a coach isn't finished.

"I still have aspirations and goals that I will achieve as a head coach. Where that might be, I'm not sure."

The club have told Seibold he must win five of their last 10 games this year or face losing his job. That quest begins with a tough task on Friday when they take on Melbourne Storm.

However, reports suggest the Round 11 performance could determine whether the under-pressure coach has a job next week.

Barrett to Bulldogs

Trent Barrett will coach the Canterbury Bulldogs for three years from 2021.

Barrett, who will remain as assistant with the Panthers until the end of the 2020 season, replaces Dean Pay. Steve Georgallis will remain as the Bulldogs caretaker coach for the remainder of the year.

"We have acted swiftly to secure the services of Trent because we believe he is the right man to take our club forward," Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill said.

"Having spoken to Trent on a number of occasions we have been impressed with his vision for the future of our football team and how he will look to develop our players on and off the field."

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Barrett thanked the club for giving him the opportunity.

"I look forward to, and am excited by, the challengers ahead in terms of making this club a serious competition force again," Barrett said.

"I would also like to thank the Panthers for their support and understanding. As my job there is not yet done, and out of respect to the Panthers, I will not be making any further comment until the conclusion of the season."