Toronto Wolfpack owner David Argyle: Rugby league needs a strong North America presence

David Argyle has called on Super League not to kick Toronto Wolfpack out of the competition following their decision to withdraw from the rest of the 2020 season.

The Wolfpack announced their decision on Monday due to financial pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, just under two weeks before they were due to kick off the competition's return against Hull Kingston Rovers as part of a behind-closed-doors triple-header at Headingley.

Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone told Sky Sports News the competition will look at possible sanctions against the Canadian outfit, plus have conversations with both the Wolfpack and the other member clubs about their long-term plans and status in the competition.

Toronto owner Argyle believes the club are still worthy of a place in Super League for the work they have done in expanding the sport into North America, but added they now need help to continue with that.

"On the range of remedies that Super League and the RFL could look at, I think it would be short-sighted not to continue on with this wonderful platform," Argyle told Sky Sports.

"We don't have an issue with the financial challenges and obligations, what we need is some recognition. The real way forward is for us to be treated like every other Super League team.

"I think we should be full members of the RFL...and we are full members of Super League, but we don't receive any financial support through central distribution or any other benefits. That's the way it was, but it has to go forward on a better foundation.

"We have a terrific plan going forward, but to implement that plan we need that support from Super League and acknowledgement from the clubs we add so much more to the pie."

Argyle revealed around £18m has already been spent on the venture over the past three-and-a-half years, with their revenue streams for this year being hit by being unable to stage any home games in Toronto.

He confirmed reports the club had failed to pay their players for June as well but gave assurances over that situation.

"It is 100 perc ent correct we've had delayed payroll," Argyle said. "My obligation under my personal guarantee to the RFL is they have to be paid, and if the club don't pay it then I have to pay it.

"Right now, we're working through that, but the players were informed there would be a delay. The players will get paid.

"There is an obligation not just on the club, but me personally, so those will be fulfilled. The players are fully aware of those issues."

Although he wants more help for the Wolfpack from both Super League and the RFL, Argyle was quick to point out he does not apportion any blame to either the competition or the sport's governing body for the situation they find themselves in.

"Running a trans-Atlantic team in two very competitive sporting markets, North America and the UK, raises a lot of challenges - especially because rugby is a second-tier sport over here [in Canada] at this time," Argyle said.

"The reason rugby needs a strong presence in North America is it is the most lucrative sports market in the world therefore we're doing something good in taking the game forward.

"When it comes to the RFL and Super League, no-one has done this before so even with the best planning everyone has to come up with solutions to situations that are evolving.

"But that's not anyone's fault, these organisations weren't built to deal with a pandemic - as no-one was.

Argyle is in no doubt the Wolfpack still have plenty to offer to Super League for 2021 and beyond, citing how last year, thanks in no small part to the signing of cross-code star Sonny Bill Williams, they created two billion media impressions worldwide.

Having given rugby league a foothold in North America at a professional level since entering the British game four years ago, he now wants the club kick on in their ambitions around developing the sport at grassroots level across the Atlantic.

"We've already achieved in three-and-a-half years our objective of making that beach-head in North America," Argyle said.

"Where have not done well and focus is to take all these eyeballs and turn it into action at community level and putting more rugby balls in kids' hands.

"We have had some success, but it has been limited, so the next phase we have to do is build that platform more successfully over here.

"You do that by having rock stars like Sonny Bill Williams on your team and people being able to see there is a genuine path that if they love the game there is a professional outcome for them."