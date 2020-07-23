LISTEN: Brazil women's coach and ex-Super League player Mat Gardner on the Golden Point podcast

Mat Gardner joins the panel for this week's Golden Point podcast

It is an international edition of the Golden Point podcast this week, following hot on the heels of the fixtures for next year's Rugby League World Cup being released.

Brazil women's team head coach and former Super League player Mat Gardner joins Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league reporter Jenna Brooks on the panel to give us the lowdown on the team as they prepare to make their World Cup debut in 2021.

Gardner tells us all about his Brazilian ancestry and how his rugby career took him from Barrow to coaching his mother's homeland.

The 34-year-old also talks about representing Brazil's rugby union sevens team and the ambitions for the women's team as they prepare to face hosts England, Papua New Guinea and Canada in the group stages.

Plus, Jenna has the latest following Toronto's decision to withdraw from the remainder of the 2020 Super League season.