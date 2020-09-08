Super League: Versatile Stefan Ratchford ready to play any part for Warrington Wolves

Stefan Ratchford lined up at loose forward for Warrington last Friday

To understand just how versatile Stefan Ratchford has been throughout his career, you only have to look at the variety of positions he played in during his formative years with Salford.

Back in the mists of time - or March 28, 2007 to be precise - an 18-year-old Ratchford made his professional debut for the club then known as the City Reds at hooker in a fourth-round Challenge Cup match against Gateshead Thunder.

Appearances as a winger and centre, along with lining up in the halves, were not uncommon either and he has evolved into a notable goal-kicking full-back since joining Warrington Wolves in 2012, winning three of his five England caps in that position too.

Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves Live on

There are even the odd occasions when Ratchford has been pressed into service as a loose forward such as last Friday's 37-12 win over Hull FC when the Wolves were forced to stand down a number of players due to them self-isolating.

"It was actually something I really enjoyed," Ratchford said ahead of Warrington's match against Castleford Tigers on Thursday, which is live on Sky Sports.

"I've said before it's good to be tied down to the one position, but luckily enough I've had the chance to play in other positions and when I do, I enjoy it.

"I almost like stepping up the task and seeing if I'm good enough to be a loose forward and stuff like that.

I almost like stepping up the task and seeing if I'm good enough to be a loose forward and stuff like that. Stefan Ratchford

"I'm one of those people - and there are a lot of people in our team who, regardless of where they're put, are happy to do a job for the team."

Ratchford is not unusual in this era of rugby league in being someone who is capable of playing in different positions, although there are perhaps few who have covered such a wide variety in the back line, halves and pack.

Even though he has made no secret of the fact he sees himself as a full-back, the 31-year-old is willing to embrace whichever role Wolves head coach Steve Price asks of him and being a keen student of the game has proven helpful too.

"I just enjoy playing rugby, to be honest," Ratchford said. "I've been playing quite a long time now, so I've played in a lot of games, seen a lot of games and video.

Stefan Ratchford's club appearances by position Full-back 153 Winger 8 Centre 43 Stand-off 65 Scrum-half 27 Hooker 1 Loose forward 5 Interchange 17 Source: rugbyleagueproject.org

"As I'm watching video or games, I'll try to take note of what a centre does, what a second row does, what a loose forward does.

"When I'm called upon to be in that place, I know how they're supposed to play that role - or how I think they're supposed to play in that role - and get on with it and get the job done.

"It's probably just wanting to win, really, and a case of doing whatever it takes to get the win. If that means playing here or there or wherever, for us to have the best team on the field, I'm happy to do that."

Ratchford's versatility may well prove useful to both him and Warrington in another sense, with young full-back Matty Ashton bursting onto the scene this year and so far showing himself more than capable of being up to the task in Super League.

5:16 Watch highlights as Warrington overcame Hull FC 37-12 in Friday's Super League match. Watch highlights as Warrington overcame Hull FC 37-12 in Friday's Super League match.

Whether Ratchford may be utilised in other positions on a more regular basis to allow the 22-year-old more opportunities to continue his development remains to be seen.

But it presents Price with plenty of options and Ratchford has been impressed with what he has seen from former Swinton Lions player Ashton both in terms of his ability and his attitude.

"He's still young, he's still raw and he's still got a lot to learn, but if you look at how good he is now and he's got a lot of progression, where he can get to he can be at the top of the game," Ratchford said.

"The performances he's coming up with and some of the stuff he does is unbelievable, so it's a really exciting future for Matty.

Matty Ashton has made a big impression during his first season at Warrington

"I try to give him a few pointers. The good thing with Matty is he's still learning and he's not afraid to ask questions.

"Not just from myself, he'll ask the other players and the coaching staff. He's willing to learn and if he keeps progressing like he's doing then the sky is the limit for Matty."