LISTEN: Golden Point podcast with Eddie Battye and Barrie McDermott

New Wakefield signing Eddie Battye features on this week's podcast

There is something of a front-row theme to this week's episode of the Golden Point Podcast.

For starters, former Great Britain and Ireland international prop and Sky Sports rugby league expert Barrie McDermott is on the panel with Marc Bazeley.

One of the main talking points they discuss is the form of St Helens front row Alex Walmsley and what has led to him being the team's leading try-scorer so far this season.

Plus, we hear from Eddie Battye as he prepares to return to action in Super League with Wakefield Trinity after joining on loan from London Broncos until the end of the season.

Also, Barrie shares his views on the latest at Toronto Wolfpack, explains what it's like commentating knowing the players can hear you on the field and looks ahead to this weekend's Challenge Cup ties.