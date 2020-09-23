Brian Carney: Toronto Wolfpack deserve a fair hearing from Super League clubs

Toronto Wolfpack

Ahead of Friday's decision on their future, Sky Sports rugby league expert Brian Carney assess Toronto Wolfpack's hopes of remaining in Super League for 2021...

Many people are asking should Toronto be in Super League next year, but perhaps the question to ask is should Super League be in Toronto next year?

It's a subtle, but different way of looking at things. In the past four years, since Toronto were accepted into the league structure, to my knowledge there has been no thorough assessment of the North American sports market and whether rugby league should go there.

If you were independently assessing the situation, you would say the first thing to do is put such a plan together and see whether the North American market is part of that - and if Toronto are part of that market you want to try to hit.

What we may end up doing instead is vote out a club which, in the words of Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington, made inroads into the city of Toronto. They have achieved cut-through which we haven't been able to get in London or he couldn't get in Sheffield when he ran the Eagles.

They are significant words when they come from a successful and experienced rugby league administrator like Gary.

However, it must not be forgotten there are plenty of things Toronto have done wrong.

Toronto have amassed a loyal following in their home city

They've mismanaged their finances, they've annoyed other clubs, they've caused havoc with the fixture list by pulling out so close to the season restart, they've been late with payments - by their own admission, the administrative practises of the club have been questionable.

Toronto and the new ownership group led by Carlo LiVolsi will have the devil's own job of separating themselves from what went before, although a fair assessment should make a distinction.

What is the worst-case scenario were they to be permitted to into 2021 with full central funding, which they do not currently get? We would then at least have a year - admittedly, a small sample size - of Toronto being in Super League playing games at home.

The uncertainty of COVID-19 puts a question mark against all clubs, not just Toronto, and that should never be forgotten. I think most fair-minded people would agree but for COVID, Toronto would have completed the season.

What they should be afforded is a chance to put their case forward in person to the clubs. Before a vote is taken, the clubs should have an opportunity to put questions to the new ownership group, in particular Carlo LiVolsi, and then make a judgement.

Then Super League, and rugby league in general, can at least turn around and say they gave them a fair hearing.