Coronavirus: Super League play-off semi-finals to go ahead after zero positive tests
Super League records zero positive tests for the first time since August; Wigan host Hull FC on Thursday; St Helens face Catalans Dragons on Friday; both games are live on Sky Sports Mix at 7.45pm; Grand Final is on November 27
Last Updated: 17/11/20 10:16pm
Both Super League play-off semi-finals will go ahead as planned after all participating clubs tested negative for coronavirus.
Wigan take on Hull FC and St Helens face Catalans Dragons on Thursday and Friday respectively, live on Sky Sports, for a place in the Grand Final on November 27.
Both Warrington and Leeds, last week's beaten first-round sides, can now start their off-season as planned.
Both clubs were placed on standby and included in testing this week in case they were needed to stand in.
Wigan Warriors vs Hull FC
November 19, 2020, 7:00pm
Live on
St Helens vs Catalans Dragons
November 20, 2020, 7:00pm
Live on
- Download Sky Sports Scores: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
The RFL has stated 323 tests were carried out this week and, for the first time since an outbreak at Hull in early August, there were no positive results.
The news there have been no new positive tests will bring fresh optimism that the season, which has been heavily disrupted by coronavirus, can conclude as planned.