Coronavirus: Super League play-off semi-finals to go ahead after zero positive tests

Both Super League play-off semi-finals will go ahead as scheduled on Thursday and Friday

Both Super League play-off semi-finals will go ahead as planned after all participating clubs tested negative for coronavirus.

Wigan take on Hull FC and St Helens face Catalans Dragons on Thursday and Friday respectively, live on Sky Sports, for a place in the Grand Final on November 27.

Both Warrington and Leeds, last week's beaten first-round sides, can now start their off-season as planned.

Hull beat Warrington to reach the semi-final stage

Both clubs were placed on standby and included in testing this week in case they were needed to stand in.

Wigan Warriors vs Hull FC Live on

St Helens vs Catalans Dragons Live on

The RFL has stated 323 tests were carried out this week and, for the first time since an outbreak at Hull in early August, there were no positive results.

The news there have been no new positive tests will bring fresh optimism that the season, which has been heavily disrupted by coronavirus, can conclude as planned.