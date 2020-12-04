Joe Burgess joins Salford Red Devils from Wigan Warriors on three-year deal

Joe Burgess made his debut for Wigan Warriors during the 2013 Super League season

Winger Joe Burgess has joined Salford Red Devils from Wigan Warriors on a three-year contract, the Betfred Super League side announced on Friday.

The signing comes just three days after Salford named Richard Marshall as their new head coach.

Burgess made his debut for Wigan in 2013, and played 129 games and scored 107 tries across two spells at his hometown club.

The 26-year-old England international said: "This is a big step for me to make sure I get in next year's England squad.

"I've got a new set of team-mates so I need to fit myself in and do my best for them.

"The half-backs here have got a lot of knowledge of the game, so hopefully that can bring the best out of me.

"There are some of the other lads who I know already. I've missed 'Sarg' (former Wigan team-mate Dan Sarginson). He's a big character on and off the field, so I'm looking forward to working with him again.

8:43 Highlights of the 2020 Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and St Helens Highlights of the 2020 Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and St Helens

"I've always enjoyed playing against Salford, especially when their travelling fans have created that great atmosphere, so hopefully we can have them back at the start of next season."

Marshall said: "Joe is an exceptional talent, who has consistently proven himself to be one of the most prolific wingers in the competition.

"He brings even more quality to our outside-backs and crucially offers a wealth of big-game experience, despite still having the best years of his career ahead of him."

Dan Norman is excited to earn an opportunity at St Helens after joining the Super League champions on a two-year contract.

The prop becomes Saints' fourth signing for 2021 and makes the move from London Broncos, who he joined for 2020 and made five appearances for before the Championship season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to that, the 23-year-old had been at Widnes Vikings and made his Super League debut for them in 2018 along with being part of the side which reached the 2019 final of the 1895 Cup at Wembley, and is eager to make his mark at the highest level.

Dan Norman has joined Super League champions St Helens

"I'm delighted to have signed for such a big club like St Helens with so much history," Norman said.

"I've enjoyed my short time at London and I'm thankful for the opportunity, but I'm now really looking forward to the new challenge at St Helens and gaining more Super League experience with the best team in the comp.

"I can't wait to get in and meet all the boys, staff and fans next year."

Norman adds further depth to St Helens' pack for next year along with Joel Thompson and Agnatius Paasi following their signings from NRL sides Manly Sea Eagles and New Zealand Warriors respectively, plus Newcastle Knights' Sione Mata'utia.

Saints head coach Kristian Woolf is excited by the potential he sees in former England youth international Norman as well.

"We see Dan as a player with massive potential," Woolf sad. "He already has some Super League experience and is a young, strong forward.

"He has impressed in the Championship for Widnes and London is a big body with good athleticism and work ethic. We are looking forward to him joining us ahead of the 2021 season."