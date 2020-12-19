Danny Addy: Salford Red Devils sign Scotland international

Danny Addy is the second Scotland international to be brought into Salford squad in pre-season

Salford Red Devils have completed the signing of Danny Addy.

The former Leigh Centurions captain becomes the second Scotland international to be brought into Richard Marshall's squad, ahead of the 2021 Super League campaign.

The 29-year-old said: "I'm buzzing to be joining Salford and can't wait to get started.

"It's already a good squad and I want to add to it.

"Obviously I was captain at Leigh. I see myself as a leader, whether captain or not, so will look to show that here."

Addy previously represented Hull KR and Bradford Bulls in Super League and operates across the back-row, at hooker and in the halfbacks.

Salford Red Devils head coach Richard Marshall said: "Danny is another player whose versatility presents us with a number of exciting options going into next season.

"In him, we've also added another leader to our group, which helps create the right environment for some of our younger recruits."