Jack Wells signs three-year deal at Salford Red Devils

Jack Wells made his Super League debut for Wigan Warriors at the age of 18 - Credit: Salford Red Devils

Jack Wells has signed a three-year deal with hometown club Salford Red Devils.

The 23-year-old made his Super League debut for Wigan Warriors in 2016 but has endured an injury-hit spell, spending the 2019 season on loan at Betfred Championship side Swinton Lions.

Back-rower Wells is now following Joe Burgess in swapping the Warriors for the Red Devils ahead of the 2021 campaign.

"When I watched Salford players walk out before a match as a young fan, I'd look at them and was in awe," Wells said. "The thought of doing that myself is surreal. I'm looking forward to starting a new chapter in my career and to do that at my hometown club really means a lot.

"I was one of those kids, looking up to the players when I went to watch Salford with my brother and my dad.

"I was a season ticket holder for 10 years and it was players like Andy Coley and Stuart Littler who inspired me to start my career, so hopefully I can be in the position that they were."