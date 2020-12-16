Jack Wells signs three-year deal at Salford Red Devils
Jack Wells made his Super League debut for Wigan Warriors in 2016 but has suffered with injuries since and spent the 2019 season on loan at Championship side Swinton Lions; he follows Joe Burgess in swapping for Warriors for the Red Devils ahead of 2021 season
By PA Media
Last Updated: 16/12/20 9:44am
Jack Wells has signed a three-year deal with hometown club Salford Red Devils.
The 23-year-old made his Super League debut for Wigan Warriors in 2016 but has endured an injury-hit spell, spending the 2019 season on loan at Betfred Championship side Swinton Lions.
Back-rower Wells is now following Joe Burgess in swapping the Warriors for the Red Devils ahead of the 2021 campaign.
"When I watched Salford players walk out before a match as a young fan, I'd look at them and was in awe," Wells said. "The thought of doing that myself is surreal. I'm looking forward to starting a new chapter in my career and to do that at my hometown club really means a lot.
"I was one of those kids, looking up to the players when I went to watch Salford with my brother and my dad.
"I was a season ticket holder for 10 years and it was players like Andy Coley and Stuart Littler who inspired me to start my career, so hopefully I can be in the position that they were."