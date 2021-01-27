Ben Jones-Bishop: Wakefield Trinity winger the latest high-profile signing for York City Knights

Ben Jones-Bishop has moved from Wakefield to York for 2021

Ben Jones-Bishop has become the latest Super League player to join ambitious Championship side York City Knights after agreeing a move from Wakefield Trinity.

The 32-year-old joins the likes of ex-Trinity team-mates Danny Kirmond and Ryan Atkins, and former Leeds Rhinos forward Adam Cuthbertson in signing for York, demonstrating their ambitions after missing out in their bid to become the 12th team in Super League for 2021.

Jones-Bishop, who is set to play for Jamaica in the end-of-season Rugby League World Cup, can boast 241 appearances across a 12-year Super League career with Leeds, Harlequins, Salford and Wakefield.

🌬️ Introducing... BEN JONES-BISHOP!



🇯🇲 The Jamaican international will be flying down the wing at the LNER Community Stadium in 2021!#WelcomeBJB#WeAreYork⚔️ pic.twitter.com/BFnLvgghDO — York City Knights⚔️ (@YorkKnightsRLFC) January 26, 2021

"I'm very proud to bring Ben to York," Knights head coach James Ford said. "His track record as a player and a person are unquestionable.

"Ben brings an outstanding level of threat to an already talented squad. He also brings with him heaps of experience and leadership.

"Ben has displayed an immense amount of resilience and drive to come back from some serious adversity. I'm confident he will fit in well and further supplement our culture."

Jones-Bishop, a Grand Final winner with the Rhinos, sustained a depressed fractured skull early in his career and missed the first six months of last season with a blood clot on his lungs but recovered to play in eight of Trinity's last 11 matches.

"The last 18 months have been good for me mentally," Jones-Bishop said. "After being out for a long time I had chance to reflect on things and I wanted the opportunity for a new challenge and to see what was out there.

"I thought when I came back last season my performances showed I still have plenty to offer.

"Hopefully I can have a strong season and have a positive impact on the team and earn a place for Jamaica at the World Cup."