Super League: Ken Davy to replace Robert Elstone as interim Super League chair

Huddersfield Giants chairman Ken Davy has been named interim Super League chair

Ken Davy has been named the interim chair of Super League after Robert Elstone left the role earlier this month.

Former Everton chief executive Elstone had been in the post since June 2018 but will now be replaced by 80-year-old Davy - the chairman of Huddersfield Giants - although he will temporarily step down from that role in order to take over the Super League reins.

The Board of Super League (Europe) voted to elect Davy to the position on Wednesday.

The announcement comes just two days before the start of the new Super League season, which kicks off on Friday with St Helens vs Salford Red Devils, followed by Leigh Centurions vs Wigan Warriors - live on Sky Sports.

Elstone leaves having guided the league and its member clubs through troubled times during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 57-year-old was recruited by Super League clubs dissatisfied by how the club was being run by the Rugby Football League (RFL) with a remit to prioritise the distribution of central income generated by the top flight.

"I am looking forward to working with the Super League executive, the Betfred Super League clubs, and the RFL, to create a lasting framework which will enable us to unleash the energy and excitement of Betfred Super League, as well as the whole sport of Rugby League," Davy told the Super League official website.

"We have tremendous relationships with our broadcast partners, Sky Sports and BBC Sport, our commercial partners, including title partner Betfred, and of course all the fans across the game.

"This Autumn, this country has the exciting prospect of hosting the Rugby League World Cup, which creates a great opportunity to share Rugby League with a wider audience.

"By working together, I believe we can create opportunities to grow the game and our support for the benefit of all concerned."

Davy is the longest-serving Super League chairman, having been in the post with the Giants since January 1996.