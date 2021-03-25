Super League 2021: Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors team profiles

Wigan and Warrington both feature in part four of our team profiles

With the start of the 2021 Super League season not far away, we take a look at the 12 teams who will be battling it out for glory in the competition this year.

The last of our four-part series profiling the 12 teams in the competition this year concludes with Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves and 2020 Grand Final runners-up Wigan Warriors.

Plus, Sky Sports rugby league pundit Barrie McDermott picks out a player to watch for each team this year…

Wakefield Trinity

Home ground: Mobile Rocket Stadium.

Head coach: Chris Chester.

Captain: Jacob Miller.

Last season: 11th.

Mason Lino has joined Wakefield on a three-year contract

Ins: Mason Lino (Newcastle Knights), Eddie Battye (London Broncos).

Outs: Ryan Atkins, Danny Kirmond, Ben Jones-Bishop, Daniel Barcoe, Harry Dodd (all York City Knights), Craig Kopczak (Featherstone Rovers), Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls), Romain Navarrete (London Broncos), Tony Gigot (Avignon).

Barrie's player to watch: Mason Lino - When you think about what Wakefield missed last year, it's that midfield general. If you believe what you hear, all of the noises out of Wakefield are that Mason Lino is chirpy, he's loud, he's marshalling everyone and controlling what is going on around the field.

Warrington Wolves

Home ground: Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Steve Price is in his final season as Warrington head coach

Head coach: Steve Price.

Captain: Jack Hughes.

Last season: Third, eliminated in play-offs first round.

Ins: Greg Inglis (free agent), Robbie Mulhern (Hull KR), Rob Butler (London Broncos).

Robbie Mulhern has joined Warrington from Hull KR

Outs: Harvey Livett, Declan Patton (both Salford Red Devils), George Roby (Huddersfield Giants), Nathan Roebuck, Tom Burnett (both Leigh Centurions, loan), Ben Murdoch-Masila (New Zealand Warriors), Reece Hamlet (Bradford Bulls), Callum Green (Oldham), Sammy Kibula (Newcaslte Thunder, loan), Riley Dean (York City Knights, loan) Anthony Gelling, Leilani Latu (released).

Barrie's player to watch: Robbie Mulhern - It wasn't a great year for him last year when he was with Hull KR, but you cast your mind back a couple of years and he was an England Knights player knocking on the door. He's fast, agile, got good skills, a great attitude and a great engine. What he's got to do is fill the gap left by Ben Murdoch-Masila and Leilani Latu.

Wigan Warriors

Home ground: DW Stadium.

Head coach: Adrian Lam.

Adrian Lam guided Wigan to the League Leaders' Shield in 2020

Captain: Thomas Leuluai.

Last season: First, Grand Final runners-up.

Ins: John Bateman (Canberra Raiders), Jai Field (Parramatta Eels).

Outs: Morgan Escare, Joe Burgess, Jack Wells (all Salford Red Devils), Harry Rushton (Canberra Raiders), Craig Mullen, Ben Flower (both Leigh Centurions), Joe Greenwood (Huddersfield Giants), Chris Hankinson (London Broncos), Nathan Wilde (Newcastle Thunder), Max Roberts, James Barran, Ben Holcroft (all Oldham), Sean O'Loughlin (retired).

Barrie McDermott is looking forward to seeing Dom Manfredi in action for Wigan

Barrie's player to watch: Dom Manfredi - He's one of those players who liked, loved, respected and admired by pretty much everybody. He's a strong character and he's shown that coming back from the injuries he has suffered. He can look at himself in the mirror and say he's a strong character. I'm desperate for him to have a good year because I want to see him get some reward.