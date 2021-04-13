England head coach Shaun Wane adds four players to training squad

England head coach Shaun Wane named a 35-man squad last week.

England head coach Shaun Wane has added another four players to his training squad ahead of Tuesday's squad session at Leeds Beckett University.

Huddersfield prop Matty English and centre Jake Wardle have been called up, along with Leeds front rower Mikolaj Oledzki and hooker Kruise Leeming to prepare for England's mid-season international against the Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington on June 25.

They join the 35-strong squad Wane named a week ago, under 200 days out from England's opening World Cup game against Samoa at St James's Park, Newcastle.

Wardle has been called up to the England squad

Seven of his 35 are based in Australia and, with several more unable to take part in his first training session because of injury, Wane has taken the opportunity to introduce more players to the England training environment.

Leeming, English and Oledzki have all played for the England Knights.

0:32 With under 200 days to go until the start of the Rugby League World Cup, England coach Shaun Wane says he's excited and ready to lead his side in the competition With under 200 days to go until the start of the Rugby League World Cup, England coach Shaun Wane says he's excited and ready to lead his side in the competition

Terry O'Connor is confident for England at the World Cup, despite head coach Wane not being able to select a team yet due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"England coach Shaun Wane last week admitted Sam Tomkins is winning the race to be starting full-back for October's World Cup.

"Obviously he hasn't had a chance to select a team yet due to Covid but it's a huge 2021 for Wane, and for a number of players.

"As national coach, he's got to be confident Sam can deliver on the biggest stage under pressure. He's always had a great rapport with his players, and of course nurtured Sam at Wigan before he went off to New Zealand, but, if I was a full-back with international aspirations, I'd be delighted the England boss has revealed his hand."