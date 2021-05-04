Regan Grace: St Helens winger signs one-year contract extension with Super League champions

Regan Grace says a one-year deal will keep him on his toes

St Helens winger Regan Grace has signed a 12-month contract extension which will keep him with the Super League champions at least until the end of 2022.

The 24-year-old Wales international, who was out of contract this year, has scored 70 tries in 116 appearances since joining Saints from rugby union in 2016 and chairman Eamonn McManus says there is much more to come.

"Regan is one of the most thrilling players in Super League," said McManus. "He has improved greatly with us over the last few years and what is even more exciting is we know he can get even better.

"It's therefore great news for us and for Super League that Regan has extended his stay with us. We hope he can continue to excel this year and in 2022 with the hope he will stay with us in the long term."

Grace added: "I am buzzing to sign on for another year on top of my current deal. I am excited to see what we can achieve both this season and next.

"The length of the deal is right for me. I am happy. A one-year extension keeps me on my toes and keeps me playing my best. I am always looking to improve and that is what I will be looking to do over the next year and a half.

"Hopefully we can win the Super League again this year and win it again the following year. I am here to win things and that is my main goal. I want to help this team and club win trophies."

Bentley to have surgery on broken leg

James Bentley broke his leg against Leigh

Meanwhile, Grace's team-mate James Bentley faces a lengthy spell out of the game after breaking his leg in the champions' 22-12 win at Leigh.

The 23-year-old former Bradford second-rower was carried off on a stretcher during Friday's game at Leigh Sports Village and scans have confirmed the club's worst fears.

Bentley, who was in Saints' Grand Final-winning team in November and has started all six league and cup games so far this year, will undergo surgery this week but coach Kristian Woolf says the injury is not season-ending.

"Obviously it is not good news," said Woolf. "He does have a break in his leg and there is a bit of damage to his ankle as well.

"It is a complicated one and he is going to go in for surgery later this week and he will be out for an extended period of time.

"We don't know the full extent of how long he will be out for just yet. It won't be season-ending but it will be extensive and, once he gets that surgery performed, we will know the exact time frames in terms of when he will come back to play.

"James is a real respected member of our team and has been a massive part of our team and success over the last few years, especially in the back end of last year.

"He is a player who gives his all every week and he is going to be missed. We hope his surgery goes well and we wish him a speedy recovery. We look forward to having him back with us later in the year."